FollowMeForMoreRecipes: From peeled oranges to boiled eggs netizens share hilarious cooking instructions

While people often use social media to share pictures of home cooked food, the latest social media trend — follow me for more recipes — seems to be apt for the lazy.

The meme template, which has now gone viral and prompted hilarious reactions online, is being shared with two pictures; the first showing an ingredient and the second the final dish.

However, what’s missing is the process to make the dish. From peeled oranges, jam applied on bread to boiled eggs, netizens have been sharing simple “recipes” that can be followed by anyone.

Follow me for more recipes pic.twitter.com/LullinMVA2 — jayesh bairagi (@JayeshBairagi) January 27, 2020

Follow me for more recipes like this… 🐒 😬 pic.twitter.com/0fkrX1vScf — Priyanka Chauhan (@thatnomadladki) January 27, 2020

Follow me for more recipes under 60 seconds.😋😎 pic.twitter.com/LKaQIbGv5A — 𝕁𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕤𝕙 (@janishm) January 27, 2020

Follow me for more recipes like this. pic.twitter.com/vuWazwZFmz — Parth Gandhi گاندھی 🏳️‍🌈 (@iPGandhi) January 27, 2020

Follow me for more recipes pic.twitter.com/2ILnIBTU3z — Prince Paul (@Princeoismerism) January 27, 2020

Follow me for more recipes pic.twitter.com/zX1wVYYKRL — Aryan (@Aryan56660980) January 27, 2020

Follow me For more recipes😎 pic.twitter.com/15NDsgLw2f — S E E M A (@Seema72765071) January 22, 2020

For more recipes, follow me! pic.twitter.com/Ag341cejyz — Apoorv Sharma (@oyeapprove) January 24, 2020

Follow me for more recipe pic.twitter.com/SU7LegkGZ5 — Prettygetz Getrudes (@PrettygetzG) January 19, 2020

Follow me for more recipes…😉😈 pic.twitter.com/4IsrTTCNil — Singh Saab 6.0 (@regal_kingg) January 23, 2020

