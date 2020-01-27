Follow Us:
#FollowMeForMoreRecipes: From peeled oranges to boiled eggs netizens share hilarious cooking instructions

The meme template, which has now gone viral and prompted hilarious reactions online, is being shared with two pictures. The first showing an ingredient and the second the final dish.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 27, 2020 2:33:18 pm
follow me trend, twitter reactions, twitter memes, memes, follow me memes, follow me for recipes twitter memes Don’t know how to cook? Check out some hilarious dishes that can be easily made

While people often use social media to share pictures of home cooked food, the latest social media trend — follow me for more recipes — seems to be apt for the lazy.

The meme template, which has now gone viral and prompted hilarious reactions online, is being shared with two pictures; the first showing an ingredient and the second the final dish.

However, what’s missing is the process to make the dish. From peeled oranges, jam applied on bread to boiled eggs, netizens have been sharing simple “recipes” that can be followed by anyone.

Don’t know how to cook? Check out some hilarious dishes that can be easily made:

