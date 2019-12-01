Optical illusion of girl with ‘skinny legs’ leaves netizens bemused

While some “felt sorry” for the girl with the thin legs, others found the effect “scary”. While some “felt sorry” for the girl with the thin legs, others found the effect “scary”.

“Oh, how our eyes deceive us!” wrote a user after seeing a viral picture of an unassuming little girl standing in a ground.

While optical illusions are known to warp your mind, a recent going viral seems to have spooked netizens as well. Shared on Facebook by the official account of addiction recovery advocate Christopher Ferry was a picture of a little girl with unnaturally skinny and long legs standing in the middle of the ground.

ALSO READ | Black-and-white or colour? This viral optical illusion has people amazed globally

While some “felt sorry” for the girl, thinking it to be an abnormality, others found the effect “scary”. However, as it turned out, the missing piece to the puzzle was in the caption of the picture. “Young girl posing with a bag of popcorn. This picture messed me up…lol,” the caption read.

With over 2,500 shares, the post was flooded with reactions. “This got me. I felt so sad, then I laughed. Out loud,” read a comment by one of the many people who were deceived by the illusion.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd