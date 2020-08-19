scorecardresearch
Watch: Swiss farmer uses helicopter to airlift wounded cow

The Swiss farmer decided to use a helicopter to airlift the wounded cow that had a limp as he didn't want to risk further injury.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 19, 2020 6:15:40 pm
swiss farmer flying cow airlift, farmer airlifts cow viral video, trending, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the video has prompted many reactions among netizens.

A farmer in Switzerland has caught the attention of netizens after he decided to airlift his cow from a mountain in the Swiss alps. A video of the incident, which has gone viral on several social media platforms, shows a helicopter airlifting the bovine and safely putting it down the mountain.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has prompted many reactions among netizens. While some praised the man for looking after his animals, others commented on the reaction of the cows.

