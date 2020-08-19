Watch: Swiss farmer uses helicopter to airlift wounded cow

Since being shared online, the video has prompted many reactions among netizens.

A farmer in Switzerland has caught the attention of netizens after he decided to airlift his cow from a mountain in the Swiss alps. A video of the incident, which has gone viral on several social media platforms, shows a helicopter airlifting the bovine and safely putting it down the mountain.

According to an ABC report, the farmer decided to use a helicopter to airlift the wounded cow that had a limp as he didn’t want to risk further injury

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has prompted many reactions among netizens. While some praised the man for looking after his animals, others commented on the reaction of the cows.

I think that’s awesome a lot of people would have left her or put her down#WhenCowsFly — Culper Junior ❄️ (@lilbigmouth1776) August 19, 2020

I didn’t see the limp after the helicopter ride, I think the cow just wanted to do some extreme sports — Bert (@SmellOfMonkey) August 19, 2020

That reminds me a lil bit of ….. 👇😆 pic.twitter.com/UZ62NApbgn — ☢Tanja Strutzl☢🇪🇺 (@TanjaStrutzl) August 19, 2020

You can see it’s not putting weight on it’s rear left leg. Surprised the bovine was so calm. — chris kuczora (@ChrisKuczora) August 19, 2020

