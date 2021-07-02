‘Cheers to the future’: Flying car takes successful inter-city test run, netizens thrilled

The vehicle transforms into an aircraft in two minutes and 15-seconds. (Source: KleinVision/YouTube)

Flying cars have often fascinated many of us but somehow seemed far from reality. Now, a company has launched AirCar, which completed a historic 35-minute flight between two international airports in Slovakia on June 28. With a crushing speed of 190 kmph, the vehicle is a dual-mode car-aircraft that has grabbed the attention of netizens around the world.

AirCar completed its maiden inter-city flight between international airports in Nitra and Bratislava, Slovakia. The flying car was piloted by Stefan Klein, founder and CEO of R&D company Klein Vision, which created the prototype hybrid ‘Air Car’.

A video of the mesmerising flight was shared on the official YouTube channel of the company along with details.

Watch the video here:

According to a BBC report, the AirCar runs on regular petrol-pump fuel and is equipped with a BMW engine. Moreover, with an ability to fly about 1,000 km, at a height of 8,200 ft (2,500m), the vehicle transforms into an aircraft in two minutes and 15-seconds, the website reported.

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over one million views and triggered an avalanche of reactions among netizens. While many are intrigued about the flying car, others are wondering when it would be available in the market. Some also cracked jokes about avoiding road traffic in these vehicles.