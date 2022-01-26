Flying car gets airworthiness certificate; only those with pilot license can fly

A flying car has passed the flight tests in Europe’s Slovakia. The car, which can transform into a small aircraft, completed 70 hours of “rigorous flight testing”.

The flying car was awarded an official Certificate of Airworthiness by the Slovak Transport Authority, CNN reported based on Klein Vision’s statement. Klein Vision is the company which developed the vehicle. In order to take off in the flying car, one would require a pilot’s license, Klein Vision’s spokesperson told CNN.

The flying car is capable of hitting speeds over 100 mph (160 kmph) and altitudes above 8,000 feet (2,500 m). Equipped with a BMW engine, the hybrid car-aircraft takes two minutes and 15 seconds to transform from a car to an aircraft.

Watch the video:



Anton Zajac, co-founder of Klein Vision, was quoted by CNN that a team of eight specialists toiled for more than 100,000 hours to develop mathematical models out of design concepts, finally producing the prototype. He also added that the flying car runs on “fuel sold at any gas station”.

“AirCar certification opens the door for mass production of very efficient flying cars,” the BBC quoted its creator Prof Stefan Klein as saying.

The company is planning the aircraft “to fly to London from Paris in near future”, according to the BBC report. The hybrid car-aircraft finished a 35-minute flight between airports in Nitra and Bratislava, Slovakia in June, last year. After landing, the aircraft transformed into a car and the crew went on a ride to the city centre.