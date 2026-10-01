‘Aviation wasn’t a childhood dream’: What flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar said in old interview

In an old video, Machchhar revealed that becoming a pilot was not something he had planned as a child

An old interview with pilot Smit Machchhar has resurfaced on social media after he helped avert a disaster aboard a flydubai flight bound for Israel on September 30.

Machchhar was injured during an incident involving his co-pilot, who allegedly attempted to crash the aircraft. However, Machchhar managed to activate the mechanism that opened the cockpit door. This allowed passengers and crew members to enter the cockpit and overpower the co-pilot.

Machchhar has since received praise, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and US President Donald Trump hailing the Indian pilot as a hero.

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From textile engineering, management course to aviation

Amid the attention surrounding the incident, a podcast in which Machchhar spoke about his journey into aviation and the challenges of working in a cockpit has gone viral.