Fly trends, gets social media handles after landing on Mike Pence during VP debate

Democratic presidential nominee Biden used the "fly" trend to his advantage and tweeted a photo of himself with a fly swatter in his hand.

A rogue housefly was the subject of a lot of discussion on social media after it landed on US Vice President Mike Pence’s head during his debate with Democratic Party nominee Kamala Harris on Wednesday. It also stuck around long enough for people to notice and it prompted a lot of questions about why the Vice President didn’t swat it.

Even as the debate was on pictures of the fly were being tweeted. According to a BBC report, the phrase “the fly” was tweeted and retweeted more than 700,000 times since the debate.

In the video that has been widely shared, Pence seems unaware of the fly’s presence and continued to answer a question that the moderator of the debate had asked.

Soon after, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign tweeted a photo of the former vice president with a fly swatter in hand. “Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly,” said the text with the photo.

The campaign also set up a website called flywillvote.com to register voters and even offered a “Truth over Flies” fly swatter for $10.

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

Multiple social handles also popped up dedicated to the fly with descriptions such as “Living rent-free on Mike Pence’s head since 2020” and “I really did that”. Some of these accounts already have over 20,000 followers.

I’m living free on Mike Pence’s head and I’m loving it — Pence’s Fly (@MichaelsFly) October 8, 2020

Thank you for the concern! I will begin quarantine now and get a COVID-19 test promptly! — Fly on Mike Pence (@calliewine) October 8, 2020

i really did that pic.twitter.com/p5mTvt4gSz — Mike Pence’s Fly 🏳️‍🌈 (@MikePenceFly___) October 8, 2020

Here are some of reactions to the errant insect:

Total time a fly sat on Mike Pence’s head: two minutes pic.twitter.com/PtI0rKSi5I — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 8, 2020

Wait how is no one talking about the fly that took its lunch break in pence’s hair. Seriously it chilled in his hair for like 15 minutes lol pic.twitter.com/UG9L2H5NhJ — Alex Jones’ Fav DJs 🇺🇸 (@milkncooks) October 8, 2020

. – – – Poor Fly – – – pic.twitter.com/ORAhHSJxx1 — The Trucker Vote (@TruckersVote) October 8, 2020

Pence and Harris squared off in the first, and only, vice presidential debate ahead of the election on November 3.

While sparks flew from both sides on issues ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to trade, the debate was markedly less chaotic and more disciplined than the one between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden last week.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd