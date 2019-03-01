Woman finds snake in her laundry, video of running away goes viral

A Florida woman ran for her life after she spotted a snake curled up in her laundry. Amanda Wise was startled on Sunday after she found the reptile in a pile of clothes that she was removing from the dryer, and was preparing to fold.

Wise, a resident of Safety Harbor near Tampa, ran from the garage and went looking for her husband, whom she referred to as a “snake tamer”.

“Almost done, I bent down to grab the rest out and BAM! A M.F. SNAKE. If there’s one thing I am terrified of (other than flying) it’s snakes. I have never ran so fast in my life,” Wise wrote on Facebook about the incident.

“My heart was racing, my legs were shaking and I burst into a sweat. Shout out to my husband, the snake tamer, for getting him out of the dryer safely and outside (where he belongs)!” she said. She also shared two photos of the reptilian intruder — one in the dryer and another of it outside their home.

The couple’s security cameras captured the moment Wise discovered the snake and then sprinted from the garage. With her pet dog also baffled by her sudden sprint, the video has left many, including the Wise family, in splits.

[Disclaimer: The video has strong language]

Wise said they later realised that the dryer vent cover on the side of the house had fallen off, and they believe that’s how the snake made its way into the appliance, Fox 13 News reported.

People who saw the photos identified the reptile as a corn snake, and said it was not harmful and some are even kept at homes as pets.

