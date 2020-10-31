‘Under hood surprise!’: Florida wildlife officials rescue 10-foot-long python from Mustang engine

The huge animal was rescued from the car's engine in Florida. (Source: MyFWC/ Facebook)

There could be a lot of reasons for the check engine light blinking, however, finding a 10-foot Burmese python under the hood might not have been the most anticipated. Video of wildlife rescuers removing the huge snake from the car’s engine has netizens gaping online.

The car, a blue Ford Mustang, had been taken to a repair shop in the north Miami suburb of Dania Beach because the check engine light was on, NBC2 reported. When workers at the auto shop checked the engine, they found an unusual problem beyond their scope of services, so they called upon the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Maor Blumenfeld present at the scene recorded the huge snake coiled inside the engine, and how the animal got irked when first responders tried to remove it. While one tried to grab it by its head as it kept hissing, another bystander tried to help him get the snake into a a sack.

Watch the video:

Gerard Doffay, the a next-door neighbour who decided to help, didn’t realise what he was getting into. As he tried to unwrangle the giant snake out of the Mustang’s engine bay, he realised how big it really was. “I wasn’t expecting that python underneath the hood of the car. That was at least 20 feet. It was a big snake. That thing had a girth of about 7 inches,” he told WSVN News.

FWC spokeswoman Carli Segelson told CNN that agency staff now have the snake and it will probably be used as an education and outreach animal.

The incident garnered a lot of reactions online with many saying “it’s just Florida things”, while some joked, “what if it was inspecting the engine?”

Hahaha I have this exact same car, but I ordered the model without the Snake upgrade. 😂💙 #Mustang https://t.co/NpnpCjWvae — Pamela (@fiestyirishlass) October 31, 2020

Holy shit! I might have sold the car. — Digital Dave (@dracman65) October 30, 2020

A little engine trouble. 😬🐍 — Elizabeth Wakefield (@eadeanewb) October 29, 2020

This will give me a heart attack 😭 — H💕 (@hanoufi90) October 30, 2020

Umm, the #Mustang is supposed to be a #ShelbyCobra edition… not a python. — Light inthe Darkness (@Darkside2Light) October 30, 2020

what if he was just inssssssspecting the car? — Junior (@jcif23) October 30, 2020

I won’t be looking under my hood 😳🐍 — Sothia Chhoeum (@sothiachhoeum2) October 30, 2020

Even snakes like to ride a stang 😃 — Lex (@JosefAlexandre) October 30, 2020

I will never look at a check engine light the same way. 😳 — Jessie (@1022Cp) October 30, 2020

Being that it’s 2020 I’m surprised it wasn’t Godzilla. — RobertC (@RobertC65459522) October 30, 2020

Burmese pythons are not native to Florida and are considered invasive as they prey on native birds, mammals and even alligators, according to the agency’s Facebook post.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd