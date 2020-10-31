scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 31, 2020
Bihar polls

‘Under hood surprise!’: Florida wildlife officials rescue 10-foot-long python from Mustang engine

Florida Wildlife Conservation said that agency staff now have the snake and it will probably be used as an education and outreach animal. "Since it is still hot in South Florida, the snake was likely not in the car seeking heat," official claimed.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 31, 2020 1:29:55 pm
The huge animal was rescued from the car's engine in Florida. (Source: MyFWC/ Facebook)

There could be a lot of reasons for the check engine light blinking, however, finding a 10-foot Burmese python under the hood might not have been the most anticipated. Video of wildlife rescuers removing the huge snake from the car’s engine has netizens gaping online.

The car, a blue Ford Mustang, had been taken to a repair shop in the north Miami suburb of Dania Beach because the check engine light was on, NBC2 reported. When workers at the auto shop checked the engine, they found an unusual problem beyond their scope of services, so they called upon the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Maor Blumenfeld present at the scene recorded the huge snake coiled inside the engine, and how the animal got irked when first responders tried to remove it. While one tried to grab it by its head as it kept hissing, another bystander tried to help him get the snake into a a sack.

Watch the video:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Gerard Doffay, the a next-door neighbour who decided to help, didn’t realise what he was getting into. As he tried to unwrangle the giant snake out of the Mustang’s engine bay, he realised how big it really was. “I wasn’t expecting that python underneath the hood of the car. That was at least 20 feet. It was a big snake. That thing had a girth of about 7 inches,” he told WSVN News.

FWC spokeswoman Carli Segelson told CNN that agency staff now have the snake and it will probably be used as an education and outreach animal.

The incident garnered a lot of reactions online with many saying “it’s just Florida things”, while some joked, “what if it was inspecting the engine?”

Burmese pythons are not native to Florida and are considered invasive as they prey on native birds, mammals and even alligators, according to the agency’s Facebook post.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 31: Latest News

Advertisement