Saturday, March 14, 2020
Cow on the 'Moo-ve': Florida police issues lookout for wandering cow

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 14, 2020 8:56:59 pm
A cow in Florida has been declared “wanted” by the police in the United States after avoiding capture for over two months. The unknown cow has been on the loose in South Florida since late January and was recently spotted near the Interstate 75 in southern Broward County.

The Pembroke Pines Police department, in an attempt to put an end to the animal’s wandering, took to Twitter on Wednesday and put out a hilarious description of the cow which reads, “Female cow. Brown with a white head. Faster than it looks. Talented fence jumper. Enjoys pools.”

Take a look:

Through the post, the police also revealed that the animal is guilty of “MOOving violations, uddering false checks, and fleeing and eluding police.”

Even though the animal itself isn’t a threat to the public, the department has said that the animal has been known to enter roadways where it endangers itself and surrounding motorists.

Many, who came across the post found the Poster delightful. Others also expressed their concern over the animal’s welfare. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

In another tweet, police thanked residents for their interest in the cow’s movements and said they were working with trained cow herders to safely catch the farm animal.

