Cow on the ‘Moo-ve’: Florida police issues lookout for wandering cow

A cow in Florida has been declared “wanted” by the police in the United States after avoiding capture for over two months. The unknown cow has been on the loose in South Florida since late January and was recently spotted near the Interstate 75 in southern Broward County.

The Pembroke Pines Police department, in an attempt to put an end to the animal’s wandering, took to Twitter on Wednesday and put out a hilarious description of the cow which reads, “Female cow. Brown with a white head. Faster than it looks. Talented fence jumper. Enjoys pools.”

Take a look:

For several months a loose cow has been seen wandering in the area of Sheridan & I-75. It has evaded capture by both our officers & assisting cow herders since January. If you know the owner of this cow, or if you know its whereabouts, contact the PPPD at 954-431-2200. 🐄 pic.twitter.com/S4QrBYYeIa — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) March 11, 2020

Through the post, the police also revealed that the animal is guilty of “MOOving violations, uddering false checks, and fleeing and eluding police.”

Even though the animal itself isn’t a threat to the public, the department has said that the animal has been known to enter roadways where it endangers itself and surrounding motorists.

Many, who came across the post found the Poster delightful. Others also expressed their concern over the animal’s welfare. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The cow has no owner, it belongs solely to itself! — Sheila Boobson 🦝 (@CaptainLala_) March 11, 2020

Please don’t hurt the little lady ❤️🥺 — Em (@Goodluckemily91) March 11, 2020

you just keep runnin girl — fresh hell occupier (@ixochitl) March 11, 2020

In another tweet, police thanked residents for their interest in the cow’s movements and said they were working with trained cow herders to safely catch the farm animal.

RESIDENTS: We appreciate the interest that our loose cow has received! 🐄 We’re working with trained cow herders to safely catch her so that she does not continue to walk into busy roadways. If you’d like to help us, please contact 954-431-2200 IMMEDIATELY if you see her. pic.twitter.com/dvgvnqTKAf — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) March 11, 2020

🤣🤣 she’s just living her best life 🐮 — Katie M. Guasto (@KatieGuasto) March 11, 2020

Right I hope they just leave her alone 🐄❤❤❤ — Marilee Woodward🐶🐇🐿🦓🐆🐸🐍 (@Marileewoodwar2) March 11, 2020

I don’t know why I’m laughing so hard at this but I am 😂 — Cecilia ૐ (@__CeciliaC) March 11, 2020

“Faster than it looks.”😂😂😂 — April Mac (@PosyPot) March 13, 2020

MOOOOving violation? 😂😂😂😂 — JuanRhe (@juankarhenals) March 12, 2020

This cow is really on the moooove! pic.twitter.com/n5GwPzDUCg — Benjamin ⚛️ (@BenjaminTheDev) March 13, 202

