Florida teens suspended 40 feet in air after slingshot ride goes awry

Pictures from the rescue operation show officers using a crane to bring the teenagers down to safety. Authorities said no one was injured in the incident.

Authorities in Florida had to rescue two teenagers who got suspended mid-air after a slingshot ride malfunctioned.

The Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS on Facebook shared details of the rescue when their officers had to rescue the teenagers who were left suspended over 30-feet in the air.

According to Fox News, the ride is owned and operated by Old Town Slingshot and is part of the Old Town theme park in Kissimmee, Florida.

Take a look here:

According to NBC News, the slingshot ride suffered a malfunction after a cable failure. Subsequently, all slingshot rides in the area were shut down as a precautionary measure.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Officials, in a statement, said that the ride was last inspected by the department on March 19 and “no issues were identified.” However, the rides will remain closed till officials conclude their own investigation regarding the incident.