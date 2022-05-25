scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Florida teen uses ‘curly hair’ instead of ‘gay’ to dodge censorship in commencement speech

When threatened with having his mic turned off if he said ‘gay’, the class president used a clever metaphor to speak about his sexual orientation and activism.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 25, 2022 7:32:53 pm
Zander Moricz's graduation speech has left people in awe and drew nationwide attention to his fight for the LGBTQIA+ community.

As the row over Florida’s controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ laws in school continues, a high-school graduate’s moving commencement speech to work around censorship has taken social media by storm. By replacing gay for “curly hair”, Zander Moricz’s graduation speech has left people in awe and drew nationwide attention to his fight for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Taking to stage Sunday, Moricz’s speech about the law proponents dubbed the “Parental Rights in Education Act”, which bans teachers and students from discussing their gender identity, went viral. The teenager, who is an openly gay class president, delivered a witty and evocative speech at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota without breaking the law but only bending it to have a greater impact.

“I must discuss a very public part of my identity. This characteristic has probably become the first thing you think of when you think of me as a human being,” he said. “As you know, I have curly hair,” Moricz said, taking off his tasselled cap on the stage at Osprey’s Pine View School for the Gifted.

“I used to hate my curls,” he continued. “I spent mornings and nights embarrassed of them, trying to desperately straighten this part of who I am. But the daily damage of trying to fix myself became too much to endure,” the 18-year-old said.

Earlier in May, Moricz, the youngest public plaintiff in the lawsuit over Florida’s controversial law, had tweeted that his school’s principal had warned him that his microphone would be cut off at graduation if he referenced his activism in his speech.

“There are going to be so many kids with curly hair who need a community like Pine View and they will not have one,” he underlined in his speech. “Instead, they’ll try to fix themselves so that they can exist in Florida’s humid climate,” he quipped, making his point clear.

Known for his activism and fighting spirit against the law, Moricz ended his speech by encouraging others to use their power to fight back. His intelligent speech was only met with applause, cheering at the venue but even on the internet.

“I knew that the threat to cut the mic was very real, so I wasn’t going to let that happen and I just had to be clever about it,” Moricz told Good Morning America. “But I shouldn’t have had to be because I don’t exist in a euphemism and I deserve to be celebrated as is.”

Moricz, who will be attending Harvard University in the fall, told the news outlet that Florida law is designed to make schools unsafe for LGBTQ+ people.

