A police dog in his uniform is getting plenty of praise on social media

A picture of a police dog from Florida that is dressed in its official uniform for an official photo is being widely shared on social media.

Deputies at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shared a picture of the police dog named Chico, who posed for the photo in regulation uniform, which included a tie.

The picture that was shared on the department's Facebook post received over 6,000 likes and more than 10,000 people reacted to it.

Chico has made multiple appearances on the Orange County Sheriff’s Office’s social media feed. The dog has worked with his handler, Corporal Robert Lees, for over four years, but this is the first time he’s donned a human’s police uniform, a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told Today.com.

