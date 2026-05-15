‘How scary!’: Florida plane crash survivors stranded on raft for 5 hours before rescue arrives

The rescue became possible after the plane’s emergency locator transmitter sent out a distress signal that alerted the US Coast Guard (Source: Official United States Air Force)

Eleven people who survived a plane crash off the Florida coast were left drifting in a life raft for nearly five hours, uncertain if rescuers would ever find them. “You could tell just by looking at them that they were in distress, physically, mentally, and emotionally,” Air Force Captain Rory Whipple, a combat rescue specialist, said during a press conference, according to the Associated Press.

“You have to imagine the emotional injuries that they sustained out there, not knowing if someone was going to rescue them.”

The incident unfolded on Tuesday, May 12, after a Beechcraft BE30 went down in the Atlantic Ocean, about 50 miles east of Vero Beach Regional Airport, around 12.05 pm, the Federal Aviation Administration told PEOPLE magazine earlier.