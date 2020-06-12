scorecardresearch
Friday, June 12, 2020
Watch: Florida man carries pet alligator in his arms, video delights internet

In the now-viral video, six-year-old Sweety the alligator is seen carried by its owner like a baby.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 12, 2020 11:42:19 pm
Alligator, Florida, Pet alligator, Alligator videos, trending news, Indian Express news In the video, the gator can be seen wearing a lime green coloured t-shirt.

A six-year-old alligator is the latest social media star after a video of its pet parent carrying her like a baby into a store went viral on the internet. According to local reports, Sweety the alligator is adopted by Louie Morehead, owner of Florida Key Lime Co. in Cocoa Beach.

The viral video, captured by onlooker Rachel Bowman, shows Morehead carrying sweety in his arms like a baby. In the video, the gator is seen wearing a lime green t-shirt.

Take a look here:

The video, which was shared on Bowman’s TikTok delighted many. Take a look at some of the reaction to the video here:

Since being shared, the video has garnered over two million views.

