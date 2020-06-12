Watch: Florida man carries pet alligator in his arms, video delights internet

In the video, the gator can be seen wearing a lime green coloured t-shirt. In the video, the gator can be seen wearing a lime green coloured t-shirt.

A six-year-old alligator is the latest social media star after a video of its pet parent carrying her like a baby into a store went viral on the internet. According to local reports, Sweety the alligator is adopted by Louie Morehead, owner of Florida Key Lime Co. in Cocoa Beach.

The viral video, captured by onlooker Rachel Bowman, shows Morehead carrying sweety in his arms like a baby. In the video, the gator is seen wearing a lime green t-shirt.

Take a look here:

The video, which was shared on Bowman’s TikTok delighted many. Take a look at some of the reaction to the video here:

Since being shared, the video has garnered over two million views.

