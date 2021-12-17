Florida man wears thong as mask in protest, gets booted and banned from airline

A Florida man was asked to disembark from a flight for wearing a red thong as a face covering to protest the mask mandate. The man insisted on covering his face with lingerie amid fears sparked by the new Covid variant, Omicron.

Adam Jenne of Cape Coral said he was wearing the red underwear to comply with facemask requirements on several flights. In a video going viral, Jenne who was on a flight heading to Washington DC from Fort Lauderdale International Airport, was told by the cabin crew that he needs to leave the airplane.

When Jenne asked the attendant why he needs to leave, the attendant told him it’s because he is “not in mask compliance”. Jenne was covering his nose and mouth with the underwear during the entire interaction and leaves the plane without an altercation.

“I think the best way to illustrate absurdity is with absurdity,” Jenne said NBC 2, adding he has pulled the stunt several times before. “Every single flight has been met with different reactions from the flight crew,” he said. “Some with a wild appreciation, others confrontational.”

Ultimately, he usually made it to his destination, however, he wasn’t successful this time. He said he was met by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office after being removed off the plane.

“It’s all nonsense. COVID doesn’t know that we’re at cruising altitude. It’s stupid. The whole thing is theatre,” Jenne said adding he is tired of mask mandate. United Airlines sent an email to Jenne after his ejection, telling him he is now banned from its airline until his case has been reviewed by the Passenger Incident Review Committee, WFTX News reported.

Following the incident, the airline company also released a statement. “The customer clearly wasn’t in compliance with the federal mask mandate and we appreciate that our team addressed the issue on the ground prior to take-off, avoiding any potential disruptions on the air,” the statement read.

Speaking with WFTX News, Jenne said several passengers left the plane after his ejection, in apparent support of him.