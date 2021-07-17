Florida man steals alligator from mini-golf course, stomps on it to ‘teach a lesson’

Authorities said the animal was not hurt and was doing okay. (Representational image/ Pixabay)

While most may run in the opposite direction on seeing an alligator, a man in Florida, US not only ventured near it but also stole one! Yes, you read it right. He then carried it around before beating the reptile, and subsequently getting arrested.

Deep in the night, officers of Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety (DBSDPS) spotted a young man carrying the animal down the street. He was then seen trying to throw the alligator onto the roof of a nearby shop and slamming it on the ground by its tail. The officers intervened and arrested the man around 3am, FOX 35 reported.

The man identified as William “Bubba” Hodge, 32, stole a young gator from a tourist attraction in Daytona Beach Shores, the local police said. When asked why he was swinging the animal around and deliberately stomping on it, he told the police he was “teaching it a lesson”.

A photo posted by the department on Facebook shows the small alligator on a sidewalk as officers take Hodge into custody.

“Hodge was charged with five offenses, including the felonies of Animal Cruelty, Possession/Injury of an Alligator, and Burglary,” a Facebook post by the law enforcement agency added.

After the arrest, the animal was safely returned to Congo River Golf from where “Hodge claimed to have stolen it after a brief wrestling match.” The animal, meanwhile, is expected to be okay, WESH reported.

According to WPTV, Hodge admitted that he jumped the fence to the alligator enclosure at recreational centre, where people can feed reptile and stole the gator.

The accused is now in custody at the Volusia County Jail, NY Post reported. “His bond is set at $4,500, online records show. It’s unclear if he’s hired an attorney who could speak on his behalf,” the report added.