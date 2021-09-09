To deal with potholes problem, Florida man plants banana trees

Tired of potholes woes, a US man thought of a creative way to warn commuters — plant banana tress!

The man from Florida decided to fill the craters on Honda Drive in south Fort Myers and put trees in place to alert drives to stay avoid possible accidents and damages.

The man, identified as Bryan Raymond by NBC 2, is a local business owner in the area, He said the idea struck him after he grew frustrated having to fill in the holes in the street with cement repeatedly. So, this time he thought of something that will stand out.

“I love it, I think it’s hilarious. We should have more of these,” a local resident, Scott Shein, told the news outlet seeing the ingenious fix.

“If we have to maintain it and make sure nobody gets hurt, we are going to put something obvious there to make sure nobody gets in the hole,” Raymond told WBBH TV.

Residents agreed they have seen cars getting damaged and even some cars being swallowed in the bug potholes. “It messes up your tire, messes up the rim and then it basically messes up your day,” Charlie Lopez, who lives in nearby Cape Coral told ABC News.

While many were amused by the green solution, it also left many drivers startled. “I pulled up and I’m like, is that really a tree in the middle of the road?” a resident John Hulker, who lives in Fort Myers, told WINK-TV.

According to Associated Press, the Honda Drive road where the trees were planted is a private street and county officials said, it’s up to the business owners to maintain the street. While road still awaits repairs, the stunt clearly got a lot attention online as well.