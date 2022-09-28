scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

‘Florida man never disappoints’: Man wakeboards behind a truck on flooded street

Florida, US, has been experiencing high winds and rains due to approaching Hurricane Ian.

Florida has been reeling under high winds and rains as Hurricane Ian approaches the US state. In this perilous situation where people are preparing to brace for the upcoming category-four storm, a strange video has emerged.

The video shows a man wakeboarding behind a truck on a flooded street. The video documenting this stunt was posted online by the Twitter user Ben Brahler (@BigBen_27) on Septemebr 27. While tweeting the video, Brahler wrote, “FLORIDA MAN seen wakeboarding behind truck driving on flooded streets as Hurricane Ian approaches. #FloridaMan #Ian #HurricaneIan”.

In other comments, he specified that the video was taken in Marathon, a city in the Florida Keys region. This video has so far been viewed over two lakh times.

Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “I have many memories doing this as a kid 😂”. Another person remarked, “We did this in Chicago growing up after a snow storm. Sketching, Dad tied a rope to the bumper & pulled us on a sled down the road”.

Many netizens also joked how this act was typical behaviour of the “Florida man”. Over the years, the term “Florida man” has come to represent the odd behaviour shown by residents of Florida, be it carrying one’s pet alligator out in public or wearing a thong as a mask.

This is not the first time that someone from Florida has gone wakeboarding on a flooded road. In June, sixteen-year-old Brett Holland posted a video in which he showed himself wakeboarding across inundated streets.

