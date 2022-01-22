Watch: Man fights off wild bear to save pet dogs

While it’s said dogs are a man’s best friend, a US man’s prompt action is earning plaudits online after he managed to save his pets from a wild bear.

It’s not everyday a wild animal walks into your front porch, however, a young bear tried to enter a Florida man’s home to prey on his dogs. The moment caught on the doorbell camera showed the man quickly jumping between the bear and one of his dogs before physically fighting the wild animal off.

He managed to fend off the animal from entering the premises again by swiftly fencing off his porch with a bench. The man’s bravery in the scary situation has left netizens stunned online.

The man, identified as Walter Hickox, fought off the bear that attacked them at his home in Daytona Beach. “Not a lot went through my head at the moment, other than what’s going to happen if he gets past me and into the house where the rest of my dogs and my wife was at,” the man told WFTV.

“The line of focus [was] between the bear’s eyes and my dog,” he told Inside Edition recalling the moment. “I wanted to break that focus, get my body into there to let the dog get back into the house,” he explained.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on their website said, “FWC bear biologists and law enforcement officers immediately responded to the scene and are attempting to capture the bear.”

The agency in its statement said that the man “received non-life-threatening injuries from a bear” in the incident, while his dogs were not injured. “As per FWC policy, staff will humanely kill the bear if captured since it poses a threat to human safety,” the agency added.

Acknowledging that it was the second time a bear injured a person within a week’s time, “these incidents are extremely rare in Florida”.

The agency also put out some tips for residents to deal in such situation. “To reduce human-bear conflicts, remove or secure all food attractants from around your house and yard, including garbage, pet food and bird seeds,” they urged.

The agency also asked pet owners to bang on their doors and flip house lights on and off before taking pets out for a walk, giving signal to bears to leave the area. “If your dog and a bear get into a fight, make noise and use your bear spray or a water hose if available.” they added.

As the clip went viral, most were left in disbelief to find wild bears wandering off into residential areas of Florida while others couldn’t stop praising the man.

