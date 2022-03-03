‘Stop with this Covid theatre’: Florida governor draws flak for scolding students wearing masks

In the video, a group of high schoolers is seen wearing masks as they wait for Governor Ron DeSantis to arrive at a news conference at the University of South Florida in Tampa. Speaking to them before his speech, DeSantis is heard in the hot-mic telling the students, “You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything. We’ve got to stop with this Covid theatre.

“If you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous,” he adds, letting out a huge sigh and shaking his head before starting his address.

ALSO READ | Florida man wears thong as mask in protest, gets booted and banned from airline

Watch the video here:

While a few members in the audience were heard chuckling, students were seen exchanging looks while contemplating whether or not to remove their masks. The video showed a few students taking their masks off, while some others didn’t.

The video, shared by Evan Donovan, political reporter for WFLA, quickly went viral, amassing over 10 million views. As the video went viral, the school board for the students also released a statement.

NEW: Statement from @HillsboroughSch Superintendent Addison Davis — “It is a student and parents’ choice to protect their health in a way they feel most appropriate. We are proud of the manner in which our students represented themselves.”https://t.co/BDDnBpwvRC @WFLA pic.twitter.com/8pe2YWFj9u — Evan Donovan (@EvanDonovan) March 2, 2022

“As always, our students should be valued and celebrated,” Hillsborough Schools Superintendent Addison Davis was quoted as saying by PEOPLE. “It is a student and parents’ choice to protect their health in a way they feel most appropriate. We are proud of the manner in which our students represented themselves and our school district.”.

“I would tell (the governor) to stop bullying kids.” Kevin Brown says Gov. DeSantis had no right to tell his son and the other high school students to take off their masks. His son decided to keep his mask on during the press conference at USF. https://t.co/JNYeA9dYci @WFLA pic.twitter.com/nnBTJNmfQF — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) March 3, 2022

Many lashed out at DeSantis, who is known for his opposition to masks and vaccines – his administration had earlier banned mask mandates in schools. The video also became a topic for political debate, as DeSantis’ rivals too joined in the conversation.

Young people in our state deserve to be treated with respect, not dunked on by a heartless, egotistical Governor with a political agenda. https://t.co/uY0BcTA9Dm — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) March 2, 2022

While many praised the “students who kept wearing masks” and “standing up against a bully”, others lamented that this was the reason Florida saw so many Covid-related deaths during the pandemic.

These are MINORS! @GovRonDeSantis bullying kids about protecting themselves during a deadly pandemic is one of the most disgusting things I’ve ever witnessed. Shameful. Your own wife has cancer—don’t you care about endangering others?!?! https://t.co/jL5Jh6BDNC — Eric Feigl-Ding 💙💛 (@DrEricDing) March 2, 2022

It is now politically acceptable to publicly shame kids for wearing masks and protecting everyone’s health. This country is broken. https://t.co/3qeyxXms0E — Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) March 2, 2022

Bad enough that Florida’s @GovRonDeSantis opposes most #COVID19 prevention policies, but berating children publicly for wearing masks? Man, you have crossed the line. https://t.co/Jl9tUfX906 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 2, 2022

To think, @GovRonDeSantis was so distracted and exasperated by the masks he couldn’t even say “hello”!

The only thing “ridiculous” here Governor is you. Bullying students because you don’t like the “optics” of responsible behavior. And you want to be president. https://t.co/OhZ1rWTrcB — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) March 2, 2022

Watch this video.@GovRonDeSantis continues to make an incredible case for himself as asshole of the year. This is a dangerous man. Letting him go unchecked is what happened with Trump. Don’t make the same mistake again.pic.twitter.com/ZH0WmrtChJ — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) March 2, 2022

What’s ridiculous is seeing a manchild Governor berate kids for trying to do what’s right. https://t.co/8miiV3KUUc — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) March 2, 2022

Many disease experts are still wearing their masks and disagree with the new guidelines. DeSantis bullying/berating students who choose to wear their masks in horrible. There are many people young and old who don’t feel safe without a mask at this point. It’s their choice! — R.A. Salvatore (@r_a_salvatore) March 2, 2022

50,000 people died in Florida unnecessarily after the vaccines were approved — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) March 2, 2022

Teachers can’t say “gay” or teach black history because others might be made uncomfortable. But Desantis had no problem making those students uncomfortable by bullying them for wearing a mask. — Fievel13🏴 (@Fievel131) March 2, 2022

Funny how fast “I have freedoms. You can make me wear that mask” turns into “I have power. I’m going to make you take off that mask.” — Dr. Captain Abraham 🇺🇦 (@ThomasHeaney6) March 2, 2022

Also these two seen from another angle. 👏 pic.twitter.com/VQz7uDwZlN — DecencyVoter (@DecencyVoter) March 2, 2022