Thursday, March 03, 2022
‘Stop with this Covid theatre’: Florida governor draws flak for scolding students wearing masks

Netizens are terribly unhappy with the Governor of Florida after a video of him telling students off for wearing face went viral.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 3, 2022 12:19:03 pm
Ron DeSantis, florida governor Ron DeSantis, Ron DeSantis students take off mask video, Ron DeSantis usf student mask video, indian expressGovernor Ron DeSantis was speaking at a press conference at the University of South Florida.

In the video, a group of high schoolers is seen wearing masks as they wait for Governor Ron DeSantis to arrive at a news conference at the University of South Florida in Tampa. Speaking to them before his speech, DeSantis is heard in the hot-mic telling the students, “You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything. We’ve got to stop with this Covid theatre.

“If you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous,” he adds, letting out a huge sigh and shaking his head before starting his address.

Watch the video here:

While a few members in the audience were heard chuckling, students were seen exchanging looks while contemplating whether or not to remove their masks. The video showed a few students taking their masks off, while some others didn’t.

The video, shared by Evan Donovan, political reporter for WFLA, quickly went viral, amassing over 10 million views. As the video went viral, the school board for the students also released a statement.

“As always, our students should be valued and celebrated,” Hillsborough Schools Superintendent Addison Davis was quoted as saying by PEOPLE. “It is a student and parents’ choice to protect their health in a way they feel most appropriate. We are proud of the manner in which our students represented themselves and our school district.”.

Many lashed out at DeSantis, who is known for his opposition to masks and vaccines – his administration had earlier banned mask mandates in schools. The video also became a topic for political debate, as DeSantis’ rivals too joined in the conversation.

While many praised the “students who kept wearing masks” and “standing up against a bully”, others lamented that this was the reason Florida saw so many Covid-related deaths during the pandemic.

