Video of Florida couple reuniting after over 200 days of separation goes viral

People on the internet were moved by the touching moment.

A video of an elderly couple who were reunited after having to stay apart for over 200 days due to the pandemic is being widely shared on social media.

The Florida-based couple, who have been married for 60 year, were forced to stay apart due to restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus. The couple were reunited after 215 days over the weekend and the moment was captured on camera by a staff member of their assisted-living facility.

The couple were seen hugging and breaking down after meeting for the first time in seven months.

“I didn’t think I would ever get over here…” the man is seen crying as he hugs his wife. “I missed you so much. I love you.”

Watch the video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“We got to witness these two resident love birds see and hug each other for the first time since the pandemic,” the centre wrote while sharing the video.

“Joseph was in rehab when we had the privilege of adding his wife, Eve to our Rosecastle at Delaney Creek family. Due to the pandemic, they weren’t yet able to see each other. With just phone calls and a few window visits – they persevered,” the facility wrote on their page.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd