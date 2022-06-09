scorecardresearch
‘They’ll get you in the water too’: Florida cops use private boat to catch jet ski thief. Watch video

After spotting the man adrift on the jet ski, the police officer points a gun at him and shouts, "Sheriff's office, come down here."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 9, 2022 5:12:34 pm
jet ski theif, police catch jet ski theif on water, police borrow boat to catch theif, Florida, indian expressNetizens appreciated the police officers' efforts and some came up with funny reactions.

A young man who tried to steal a jet ski was caught red-handed by police officers in Florida waters. The police force took an unusual step to catch the suspected thief and borrowed a family’s boat to track down the man.

In the clip shared by Volusia Sheriff on Twitter, a police officer is heard saying, “Hey guys, quick question.” One of the family members says, “Yes, sir? The officer says, “We have got a guy down here that’s trying to steal a jet ski. He is on the jet ski in the river. Is there any way you could take a couple of us down there to him?” The man replies, “Sure. Do you want to take the boat? You can take it and come back.” The police officers enter the boat and head toward the suspected thief.

ALSO READ |In viral video, thief shows how he breaks into house through barred window

After spotting the man adrift on the jet ski, the police officer points a gun at him and shouts, “Sheriff’s office, come down here.” However, the man says that he does not know how to swim and the other police officer says, “So you are on a jet ski and you don’t know how to swim.” They toss a rope onto the jet ski and attach it to the boat. Toward the end of the clip, the police officer is seen thanking the boat owners.

Watch the video here:

“Just want to say THANK YOU to an Ormond Beach family who let our deputies interrupt their Sunday afternoon to apprehend a suspect on a stolen jet ski. (He was unable to get it started, and floated down the Intracoastal until deputies took him into custody),” Volusia Sheriff tweeted.

Netizens appreciated the police officers’ efforts and some came up with funny reactions. “Nowhere to run in Volusia county. They’ll get you in the water too. Be good to folks y’all,” commented a user. Another user commented, “Too funny. Good for you, Deputies.”

The suspected thief was taken into custody and the jet ski was returned to the owner, according to a Newsweek report.

