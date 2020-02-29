Florida boy’s dream of becoming crime-fighting robot comes true, thanks to local law enforcement agencies

Dubbed as ROBOGaige, Pike was able to stop a staged bank robbery and also had a fire for him to foil at the Central Florida Fire Academy with Orange County Fire and Rescue. (Picture source: Twitter/ Orange County Sheriff) Dubbed as ROBOGaige, Pike was able to stop a staged bank robbery and also had a fire for him to foil at the Central Florida Fire Academy with Orange County Fire and Rescue. (Picture source: Twitter/ Orange County Sheriff)

Make-A-Wish Foundation and local law enforcement agency in Florida came together to make a 10-year-old-boy’s dream of becoming a crime-fighting robot come true.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office collaborated with the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central and Northern Florida to give Gaige Pike a memorable day inducting him as an honorary deputy for a day.

Pike was diagnosed with neoplasm, an abnormal tissue growth which is a “serious heart condition” just after he was born.” When Make-A-Wish Foundation heard about Pike’s story, they decided to step in to help his dream come true, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

Gaige Pike, 10 yrs old from Lakeland, has a serious heart condition so when @MakeAWishCNFL asked what his wish could be and Gaige said he wanted to be able to save someone so today we are making his wish come true and we are proud to do it! pic.twitter.com/OOW0whZV9T — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 27, 2020

Dubbed as ROBOGaige, Pike was able to stop a bank robbery, which was staged by the police department.

Meet #ROBOGaige! He’s Central Florida’s newest crime-fighting robot super hero. Gaige Pike, 10, was just sworn in by @SheriffMina and is now on a @MakeAWishCNFL mission to stop a “bank robbery” in progress. Full story on #News6 at noon. @OrangeCoSheriff. pic.twitter.com/niE4w5x4h9 — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) February 27, 2020

As per local media reports, many came together to cheer for Pike who always dreamed of saving people, as he fought crimes and put out fires. Talking to Fox5 New York, Pikes ‘s mother said that his ‘superpowers’ gave him the strength to fight his own battles.

We are at the bank with ROBOGaige! https://t.co/RGR634D4eb — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 27, 2020

“It will give him that drive to be like, I’m a hero. I need to succeed for my family, my friends and now his fans,” she added.

Taking to Twitter, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said, “It was a long day of catching bad guys, putting out fires and saving people from collapsed buildings. #ROBOGaige saved the day – and brightened the day for so many!”

It was a long day of catching bad guys, putting out fires and saving people from collapsed buildings. #ROBOGaige saved the day – and brightened the day for so many! @SheriffMina @MakeAWishCNFL @MakeAWish @OCFireRescue @OrlandoFireDept @OCFLMayor pic.twitter.com/aOWrAwsO05 — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 27, 2020

