Saturday, February 29, 2020
Florida boy’s dream of becoming crime-fighting robot comes true, thanks to local law enforcement agencies

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 29, 2020 6:56:57 pm
10-year-old boy becomes crime-fighting robot, 10-year-old Florida boy, fire fighting robots, honorary deputy, neoplasm, boy with heart condition, Make a Wish Foundation, #ROBOGaige, Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida, Indian Express news Dubbed as ROBOGaige, Pike was able to stop a staged bank robbery and also had a fire for him to foil at the Central Florida Fire Academy with Orange County Fire and Rescue. (Picture source: Twitter/ Orange County Sheriff)

Make-A-Wish Foundation and local law enforcement agency in Florida came together to make a 10-year-old-boy’s dream of becoming a crime-fighting robot come true.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office collaborated with the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central and Northern Florida to give Gaige Pike a memorable day inducting him as an honorary deputy for a day.

Pike was diagnosed with neoplasm, an abnormal tissue growth which is a “serious heart condition” just after he was born.” When Make-A-Wish Foundation heard about Pike’s story, they decided to step in to help his dream come true, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

Dubbed as ROBOGaige, Pike was able to stop a bank robbery, which was staged by the police department.

As per local media reports, many came together to cheer for Pike who always dreamed of saving people, as he fought crimes and put out fires. Talking to Fox5 New York, Pikes ‘s mother said that his ‘superpowers’ gave him the strength to fight his own battles.

“It will give him that drive to be like, I’m a hero. I need to succeed for my family, my friends and now his fans,” she added.

Taking to Twitter, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said, “It was a long day of catching bad guys, putting out fires and saving people from collapsed buildings. #ROBOGaige saved the day – and brightened the day for so many!”

