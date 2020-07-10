scorecardresearch
Friday, July 10, 2020
Florida family finds baby alligator inside their backyard swimming pool

A family in Florida found a baby alligator in their swimming pool filter that had to be rescued and released in the wild.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 10, 2020 6:35:34 pm
Florida, Alligator in swimming pool, Alligator attack, Alligator sighting, Trending news, Alligator rescue, Indian Express news The alligator, which was less than 4 feet long, was rescued and released back into the wild. (Picture credit: Facebook/Croc Encounters)

A Florida family got a shock when they found a young alligator in their backyard pool.

Croc Encounters, a wildlife park, posted on their Facebook page that they had responded to an emergency call where a family in Westchase, Florida found a baby alligator in their swimming pool filter.

“Every time they opened the filter lid the alligator would dart out and swim laps around the pool,” the park said in the Facebook post.

Take a look here:

The alligator, which was less than 4 feet long, was rescued and released back into the wild.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

