Florida family finds baby alligator inside their backyard swimming pool

The alligator, which was less than 4 feet long, was rescued and released back into the wild. (Picture credit: Facebook/Croc Encounters) The alligator, which was less than 4 feet long, was rescued and released back into the wild. (Picture credit: Facebook/Croc Encounters)

A Florida family got a shock when they found a young alligator in their backyard pool.

Croc Encounters, a wildlife park, posted on their Facebook page that they had responded to an emergency call where a family in Westchase, Florida found a baby alligator in their swimming pool filter.

“Every time they opened the filter lid the alligator would dart out and swim laps around the pool,” the park said in the Facebook post.

Take a look here:

The alligator, which was less than 4 feet long, was rescued and released back into the wild.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd