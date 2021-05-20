6-foot-long ‘hangry’ alligator chases people through Florida parking lot

May 20, 2021 3:55:31 pm
An alligator caused quite a stir at a Wendy’s restaurant in Florida after it chased pedestrians through the parking lot. Deputies who responded to the scene found the 6-foot gator at the Lehigh Acres area.
“He may have just been “hangry” for a cheeseburger, but he gave many quite the scare!” the sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter, sharing pictures of the rescue.
Take a look here:
GATOR CHASE🐊
Deputies responded to Lee Blvd today after this 6-ft gator chased pedestrians through a Wendy’s parking lot.
He may have just been “hangry” for a cheeseburger, but he gave many quite the scare!
Alongside FWC, we wrangled the gator and safely relocated it. pic.twitter.com/OIiDHCmMJC
— Lee County Sheriff (@leesheriff) May 17, 2021
According to the post, deputies were assisted by a trapper from the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission, who captured the reptile and safely relocated it.
Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue Division also joked about the incident on Twitter. Sharing a video of the gator walking slowly by the parking lot’s fence, the department wrote: “In other #Florida news, we’ll be experiencing a slightly delayed response time leaving Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab,”.
In other #Florida news, we’ll be experiencing a slightly delayed response time leaving Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab 😆🚒🐊 pic.twitter.com/9cPykAwxo8
— Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (@LehighAcresFD) May 17, 2021
Take a look at some reactions here:
A unique skillset is required for being a deputy in Florida. Deputies required to be good with people, cool under pressure, and, on occasion, gator wrangling.
— jonsimonson (@jonsimonson) May 18, 2021
Thank You for saving the magnificent gator!❤️
— Barbara Bortles (@bsbortles33) May 19, 2021
Sheriff, I assume he had no warrants. 😉
— Nathan Katogir (@NathanKatogir) May 19, 2021
So glad it was relocated and not killed.
— Angelwolf Photography (@AngelwolfPhoto) May 20, 2021
Thanks go to all deputies who helped promptly to capture the Alligator!
— agility4all (@agility4_all) May 19, 2021
😂 Gator: “where’s the beef?”
— Krdobson (@Krdobson1) May 18, 2021
WOW
— Darrell Willis (@Darrell43284273) May 20, 2021
Moral of story: Fast food continues to be bad for you.
— Belichicka 🇺🇸🏆6X🏈🐈🐕🍸🤭 (@Belichicka) May 19, 2021
