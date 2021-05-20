6-foot-long ‘hangry’ alligator chases people through Florida parking lot

According to the post, deputies were assisted by a trapper from the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission, who captured the reptile and safely relocated it.

An alligator caused quite a stir at a Wendy’s restaurant in Florida after it chased pedestrians through the parking lot. Deputies who responded to the scene found the 6-foot gator at the Lehigh Acres area.

“He may have just been “hangry” for a cheeseburger, but he gave many quite the scare!” the sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter, sharing pictures of the rescue.

Take a look here:

GATOR CHASE🐊 Deputies responded to Lee Blvd today after this 6-ft gator chased pedestrians through a Wendy’s parking lot. He may have just been “hangry” for a cheeseburger, but he gave many quite the scare! Alongside FWC, we wrangled the gator and safely relocated it. pic.twitter.com/OIiDHCmMJC — Lee County Sheriff (@leesheriff) May 17, 2021

According to the post, deputies were assisted by a trapper from the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission, who captured the reptile and safely relocated it.

Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue Division also joked about the incident on Twitter. Sharing a video of the gator walking slowly by the parking lot’s fence, the department wrote: “In other #Florida news, we’ll be experiencing a slightly delayed response time leaving Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab,”.

In other #Florida news, we’ll be experiencing a slightly delayed response time leaving Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab 😆🚒🐊 pic.twitter.com/9cPykAwxo8 — Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (@LehighAcresFD) May 17, 2021

Take a look at some reactions here:

