Thursday, May 20, 2021
6-foot-long ‘hangry’ alligator chases people through Florida parking lot

“He may have just been "hangry" for a cheeseburger, but he gave many quite the scare!” the sheriff's office wrote on Twitter, sharing pictures of the rescue.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 20, 2021 3:55:31 pm
Florida, alligator chase pedestrian in parking lot, alligator rescue, alligator rescue videos, alligator in Florida parking lot, alligator in Wendy’s restaurant in Florida, Trending news, Indian Express newsAccording to the post, deputies were assisted by a trapper from the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission, who captured the reptile and safely relocated it.

An alligator caused quite a stir at a Wendy’s restaurant in Florida after it chased pedestrians through the parking lot. Deputies who responded to the scene found the 6-foot gator at the Lehigh Acres area.

Take a look here:

According to the post, deputies were assisted by a trapper from the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission, who captured the reptile and safely relocated it.

Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue Division also joked about the incident on Twitter. Sharing a video of the gator walking slowly by the parking lot’s fence, the department wrote: “In other #Florida news, we’ll be experiencing a slightly delayed response time leaving Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab,”.

Take a look at some reactions here:

