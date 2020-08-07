9-year-old Florida boy wins praise online after saving father following diving accident

In the picture shows Asaih Williams, 9, who saved his father’s life during a recent visit to Quietwater Beach. (Picture credit: AP) In the picture shows Asaih Williams, 9, who saved his father’s life during a recent visit to Quietwater Beach. (Picture credit: AP)

A 9-year-old boy from Florida is winning praise online for pulling his father out of the water after he broke his neck in a diving accident.

Asaih and his father Josh Williams were at the Quietwater Beach on Saturday when Williams decided to take a final plunge from a dock into the Santa Rosa Sound.

However, the water turned out to be shallower than anticipated and his father emerged, taking longer than usual and on his abdomen.

Asaih soon jumped in to save his father from drowning and managed to turn him over, despite a 45-kilogram weight difference between the two.

The nine-year-old then tugged him to the shore before bystanders came in to help. Williams was transported to a hospital with a broken neck. He reportedly underwent fusion surgery on Monday.

Many lauded the boy for his timely intervention and daredevilry. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Some good news? Do my eyes deceive me? I can’t imagine how terrifying that ordeal was for both the son and father. What an incredibly lucky pair. — Ash 🦈 (@AshSawyer_) August 6, 2020

So the son pulled him out in the NECK of time? — Cindy P. (@DividingByZer0s) August 6, 2020

Good news — Coennos (@Coennosta) August 6, 2020

Little hero. God bless. — mona lisa vito (@_monalisavito_) August 6, 2020

Random good news of the day…. I’ll take it. — John M. (@JohnMolsonEX) August 6, 2020

Though Asaih doesn’t have any formal training in swimming, he always plays a game in his head when he is diving with someone.

While talking to news agency AP, the nine-year-old said that he senses something wrong if a person doesn’t emerge from the water within a set amount of time.

(With inputs from AP)

