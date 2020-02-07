This man posts TikTok dance video for every day his premature son spends in hospital

42-year-old Chris Askew’s son, Dylan, was born 10 weeks premature and has been in the NICU for more than three weeks. 42-year-old Chris Askew’s son, Dylan, was born 10 weeks premature and has been in the NICU for more than three weeks.

A father of four is winning hearts on the Internet after he started posting dance videos on TikTok to cheer on his newborn son who was born 10 weeks premature and is currently receiving treatment in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Winnie Palmer Hospital in Orlando, Florida.

Chris Askew’s wife, Danielle, at 30-weeks pregnant, suffered partial placental abruption- a condition in which the placenta detaches from the uterus. She had to then give birth to a boy, who weighed just over four pounds.

Due to the early arrival, the infant has remained in the NICU. As the baby, now named Dylan, continues to recover, the 42-year-old has found a unique way to cheer on his son, family members and also to connect with fellow NICU patients who are going through a similar struggle by posting a dance video each day Dylan remains in the NICU.

The video with the caption “Dancing till my son leave NICU” shows Askew dancing to the same music but in a variety of settings. Askew, who is also a firefighter, has featured his colleagues, family members and also the hospital staff tending to his wife in the videos. According to Fox61, Dylan is expected to be back home in another two to three weeks.

Take a look at some of his most likes video here:

