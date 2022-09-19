Watch: Floods caused by Hurricane Fiona wash away bridge in Puerto Rico

The onset of Hurricane Fiona has left Puerto Rico without any electricity. On Sunday afternoon, Hurricane Fiona hit the island of Puerto Rico. The intensity of the hurricane was so strong that the unincorporated territory of the United States was left without any electricity.

Amidst the high winds that reached 86mph (140km/h) and intense rains, there has been major damage to the infrastructure. What makes it worse is that Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico, just five years after Hurricane Maria, which is considered the worst natural disaster in the island’s history, caused extensive damage.

A video, taken by photojournalist Juan R Costa, shows how flooding prompted by the hurricane washed away a whole bridge in the town of Utuado.

While sharing the video on Twitter, Juan R Costa (@NotiJuan) wrote that the bridge was installed on a state highway in Salto Arriba in Utuado. His 24-second clip posted on Monday, has gathered over 2.6 lakh views.

¡Espeluznante! Puente temporero que fue instalado en Carretera PR-123 en Salto Arriba, Utuado, tras el paso del huracán María, desaparece ante inundaciones por #Fiona. Otra vez, una comunidad queda incomunicada. pic.twitter.com/V2wg1RcOx9 — Juan R. Costa (@NotiJuan) September 18, 2022

the people are in my heart and soul. may the be kept safe and dry!!! — Maria Mollenkopf (@molmar54) September 19, 2022

Climate change & its disastrous effects will not stop just because you deny its existence. Mother nature is not playing around with yall. Praying for the safety of the people of Puerto Rico. https://t.co/raJpiIdM7h — William Rodgers Jr (@WillRodgersJr) September 19, 2022

If Puerto Rico hadn’t become a haven for tax avoidance, some of the tax dollars that could have been collected from the new wealthy & elite tech residents could’ve been used on infrastructure. — Ashley M. Gjøvik, J.D. (@ashleygjovik) September 19, 2022

Tragic – need improved engineering. My understanding is this a “new” steel bridge after last hurricane and should be designed to withstand this. — Craig Beam (@CraigBeam1) September 18, 2022

For the millionth time, climate change is more expensive if we DON’T take measures now. Praying for the safety of all Puerto Ricans. — 🌎🌍🌏 (@thisreallyis) September 19, 2022

Wow. I hope no one was hurt — cory212 (@corycolligan) September 18, 2022

Damn….more like ripped from its foundation and floated away… — Tidy Tim the Berry Boy (@TidyTim63) September 19, 2022

Part of my family is trapped in Utuado because the bridge collapsed, no one is able to get out and emergency services aren’t able come. This is horrible and action needs to happen asap, they shouldn’t be left here to die. They should never have been left to die since Maria https://t.co/TguCy4Bzw9 — Ozymandias💙🦁 (@FoxyDrampa) September 18, 2022

When you go about your normal business today, please send some positive vibes to Puerto Rico. The entire country is without power. Flooding, damage…Hurricane season isn’t over. https://t.co/rSSmU7Rbra — 🏖 Suz 🏝 (@TheOtherSH) September 18, 2022

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “When you go about your normal business today, please send some positive vibes to Puerto Rico. The entire country is without power. Flooding, damage…Hurricane season isn’t over.”

Another person wrote, “Climate change & its disastrous effects will not stop just because you deny its existence. Mother nature is not playing around with yall. Praying for the safety of the people of Puerto Rico.”

Talking about how the damage to infrastructure is hindering relief work, a Twitter user remarked, “Part of my family is trapped in Utuado because the bridge collapsed, no one is able to get out and emergency services aren’t able come. This is horrible and action needs to happen asap, they shouldn’t be left here to die. They should never have been left to die since Maria”.