scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Watch: Floods caused by Hurricane Fiona wash away bridge in Puerto Rico

The intensity of the hurricane was so strong that the unincorporated territory of the United States was left without any electricity.

Hurricane fiona, Hurricane fiona Puerto Rico, hurricane Fiona washes away bridge in Puerto Rico, bridge breaks down in Puerto Rico hurricane, viral video floods wash away bridge puerto rico, Indian expressUS President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in Puerto Rico.

The onset of Hurricane Fiona has left Puerto Rico without any electricity. On Sunday afternoon, Hurricane Fiona hit the island of Puerto Rico. The intensity of the hurricane was so strong that the unincorporated territory of the United States was left without any electricity.

Amidst the high winds that reached 86mph (140km/h) and intense rains, there has been major damage to the infrastructure. What makes it worse is that Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico, just five years after Hurricane Maria, which is considered the worst natural disaster in the island’s history, caused extensive damage.

ALSO READ |Terrifying flash flood experience for Florida souvenir shop customers. Watch video

A video, taken by photojournalist Juan R Costa, shows how flooding prompted by the hurricane washed away a whole bridge in the town of Utuado.

While sharing the video on Twitter, Juan R Costa (@NotiJuan) wrote that the bridge was installed on a state highway in Salto Arriba in Utuado. His 24-second clip posted on Monday, has gathered over 2.6 lakh views.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “When you go about your normal business today, please send some positive vibes to Puerto Rico. The entire country is without power. Flooding, damage…Hurricane season isn’t over.”

Another person wrote, “Climate change & its disastrous effects will not stop just because you deny its existence. Mother nature is not playing around with yall. Praying for the safety of the people of Puerto Rico.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...Premium
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...
To curb use of chemical fertilisers, Govt to give nod to PM PRANAMPremium
To curb use of chemical fertilisers, Govt to give nod to PM PRANAM

Talking about how the damage to infrastructure is hindering relief work, a Twitter user remarked, “Part of my family is trapped in Utuado because the bridge collapsed, no one is able to get out and emergency services aren’t able come. This is horrible and action needs to happen asap, they shouldn’t be left here to die. They should never have been left to die since Maria”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-09-2022 at 11:42:31 am
Next Story

Eknath Shinde Sena faction gets nod to hold Dussehra rally at BKC ground

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement