scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 13, 2021
Must Read

‘Floki has arrived’: Musk tweets photo of new Shiba Inu pup, triggers meme fest

Once shared online, it did not take time for the tweet to go viral. Many, including the official Twitter account of 'Dogecoin', retweeted the post.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 13, 2021 11:02:14 pm
elon musk, elon musk dog, elon musk floki dog viral memes, elon musk floki arrived viral tweet, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe post left many wondering whether this was Musk's way of showing support to "Dogecoin".

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has yet again set the internet on fire with his latest tweet, featuring his new pet “Floki”. Musk, who often tweets about cryptocurrency ‘Dogecoin’, posted a picture of his dog, who is the same breed as that used for the popular internet meme “Doge”.

ALSO READ |Elon Musk announces humanoid ‘Tesla Bot’, netizens react with memes

“Floki has arrived,” wrote Musk while sharing the image that instantly went viral online. The picture featured his new Shiba Inu puppy sleeping on the floor.

Back in 2013, Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, the creators of cryptocurrency “Dogecoin”, made the payment system as a joke amid the wild speculation surrounding cryptocurrencies at that time. However, many considered it a legitimate investment prospect. The logo of the cryptocurrency features the symbol ‘D’ along with the face of the Shiba Inu dog.

ALSO READ |Elon Musk ends Twitter break, his posts on Dogecoin leads to meme fest

Once shared online, it did not take time for the tweet to go viral, with many reacting to the dog’s picture. Many, including the official account of ‘Dogecoin’, retweeted the post along with a caption that read, “Mr musk sir I just want to let you know that your doge is shaped somewhat like a small bean. Thank you. That is all”

The post also left many wondering whether this was Musk’s way of showing support to “Dogecoin”. However, some also used the opportunity to come up with hilarious memes. Here, take a look at some of the many reactions to the viral post.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 13: Latest News

Advertisement