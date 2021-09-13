‘Floki has arrived’: Musk tweets photo of new Shiba Inu pup, triggers meme fest

Updated: September 13, 2021 11:02:14 pm
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has yet again set the internet on fire with his latest tweet, featuring his new pet “Floki”. Musk, who often tweets about cryptocurrency ‘Dogecoin’, posted a picture of his dog, who is the same breed as that used for the popular internet meme “Doge”.
“Floki has arrived,” wrote Musk while sharing the image that instantly went viral online. The picture featured his new Shiba Inu puppy sleeping on the floor.
Floki has arrived pic.twitter.com/2MiUKb91FT
— Name (@elonmusk) September 12, 2021
Back in 2013, Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, the creators of cryptocurrency “Dogecoin”, made the payment system as a joke amid the wild speculation surrounding cryptocurrencies at that time. However, many considered it a legitimate investment prospect. The logo of the cryptocurrency features the symbol ‘D’ along with the face of the Shiba Inu dog.
Once shared online, it did not take time for the tweet to go viral, with many reacting to the dog’s picture. Many, including the official account of ‘Dogecoin’, retweeted the post along with a caption that read, “Mr musk sir I just want to let you know that your doge is shaped somewhat like a small bean. Thank you. That is all”
mr musk sir i just want to let u know that ur doge is shaped somewhat like a smol bean thank u that is all https://t.co/wWYfZnPUiC
— Dogecoin (@dogecoin) September 13, 2021
The post also left many wondering whether this was Musk’s way of showing support to “Dogecoin”. However, some also used the opportunity to come up with hilarious memes. Here, take a look at some of the many reactions to the viral post.
Actually, take a pic holding him like this! The world *needs* it haha pic.twitter.com/KhhPFlrHnd
— Viv ✶ (@flcnhvy) September 12, 2021
— 𝓣𝓞𝓟 𝓓𝓞𝓖𝓔 ✨ (@TOPDOGE007) September 12, 2021
can u pls tell him I said hi pic.twitter.com/XFe0nAFJ7b
— aerial (@suchHODL) September 12, 2021
— Steven Steele (@MrStevenSteele) September 12, 2021
Do they know he can drive a Tesla, Elon? pic.twitter.com/S34VEshCSg
— B (The Viking) (@youngprepro) September 13, 2021
this is for you #elonmusk from our community, warm greetings to you pic.twitter.com/ZGwiuCsVKq
— Super Floki (@FlokiSuper) September 13, 2021
To the moooooon! pic.twitter.com/0evB01eEUL
— greg (@greg16676935420) September 12, 2021
hey elon you know akita dogs are so much cuter pic.twitter.com/EmdfmCmQUf
— Akita İnu Türkiye (@akitatr) September 13, 2021
We need the real thing now please recreate pic.twitter.com/63lDtbgj3M
— Baby Doge Coin (@BabyDogeCoin) September 13, 2021
