Flock of sheep forms syringe shape to promote Covid-19 vaccination, video goes viral

In a unique attempt to encourage vaccination in Germany, sheep and goats were arranged in the shape of a syringe. Approximately 700 sheep and a few goats formed a giant 328-foot-long syringe reportedly in a field at Schneverdingen, south of Hamburg, Germany.

The drone visual, which has gone viral, shows the sheep falling in the line. Gathering in mass, they run across a vast ground. The flock of sheep and goats immediately gather till the needle point of the syringe figure drawn on ground. In order to lure sheep and goats, fodder was placed in the shape of a needle.

“Using drones and a local flock belonging to shepherd, a team-builder in northern Germany is using approximately 700 sheep and a few goats to form a giant 328-foot-long syringe to spread a COVID-19 vaccine message,” read the caption of a tweet by Reuters.

The ground selected for the purpose was greater than the size of a football field, that is over 100 yards, as per The Hill report.

The video has taken the internet by storm and has garnered over 47,000 views so far. “The world is indeed comic, but the joke is on mankind. H. P. Lovecraft,” commented a user.

Hanspeter Etzold, who helps companies in team-building, came up with the idea. “Sheep are popular with people and carry a positive emotional message. So, perhaps some people can be reached emotionally when logic and scientific reasoning does not work,” Etzold can be heard saying in the video. Strenuous efforts were made by shepherd Wiebke Schmidt-Kochan in training the animals.

Vaccination rate is low in Germany, as per Reuters. According to the German Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases, 71.3% of Germany’s population

had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 39.3% had received booster shots by Tuesday. At the same time, only around 5%-10% of Germans are vehemently opposed to vaccination and the rest are undecided, according to RKI data reported by Reuters.