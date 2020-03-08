TikTok’s latest ‘flip the switch’ challenge takes internet by storm

The trending hashtag #fliptheswitchchallenge sees kids, couples and friends trying out humorous and dramatic transformations. The trending hashtag #fliptheswitchchallenge sees kids, couples and friends trying out humorous and dramatic transformations.

After the ‘outlet challenge’ and the ‘skull breaker challenge’ went viral for all the wrong reasons, TikTok users are now coming up with a much safer ‘flip the switch’ challenge. Performed at the backdrop of Drake’s 2018 hit song ‘Nonstop’, the challenge usually has two or more people as participants.

In the challenge, as the song goes “Look, I just flipped the switch”, the participants are required the flip/ switch off the lights. The aim of the challenge here is to reveal something markedly different about the person filming or the environment in which the challenge is filmed, once the switch is turned back on.

The trending hashtag #fliptheswitchchallenge sees kids, couples and friends trying out humorous and dramatic transformations. A lot of variations are also emerging as more and more people are trying out the challenge. Take a look at some of the most viewed videos under the trending hashtag:

Elizabeth Warren, senior United States Senator from Massachusetts, also participated in the challenge, when she recently made an appearance on the Saturday Night Live (SNL), days after suspending her 2020 presidential campaign.

Watch the video here

𝗙𝗹𝗶𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵. pic.twitter.com/t8qHcGRUhY — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 8, 2020

The now-viral video, which was shared on SNL’s Twitter handle, shows Warren dancing with actor Kate McKinnon, who is also dressed as the US senator. In the video, as Warren faces the mirror holding the phone, McKinnon can be seen dancing in the background. After they ‘flip the switch’, Warren can be seen dancing, switching places with McKinnon.

