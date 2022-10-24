Watch: Flights attendant’s emotional speech after meeting her favourite teacher on a plane after 30 years

Meeting one’s beloved school teacher unexpectedly after several years can be an emotional experience. Something similar happened to Laura, a flight attendant in Canada, who encountered her favourite teacher on a plane.

In a video that captures their emotional meeting, Laura is seen speaking into the plane’s microphone and expressing her gratitude towards Ms O’Connell who taught her in school. In her impromptu speech, Laura says, “Today is National Teacher’s Day so we are supposed to recognise the favourite teachers we have had in our entire lives. I’m going to get emotional now, but today I saw my teacher from 1990, Ms O’Connell who is on board the aircraft.”

ALSO READ | Teacher shares pictures first-graders drew of her in wholesome Twitter thread

As the passengers break into applause, Laura adds, “She is my favourite teacher ever and I have not seen her since 1990. This lady made me love Shakespeare, got me to play the piano, I have my master’s in piano, and I can write an essay. Thank you, Ms O’Connell. I love you”.

She then walks towards Ms O’Connell’s seat and both embrace each other.

Flight attendant Lori ran into Ms. O’Connell, her favorite teacher, earlier this month on Intl Teachers’ Day. She couldn’t help but share how meaningful this teacher was to a plane full of applauding passengers. (📹:vancouver_kthrasher)pic.twitter.com/bzTNSunKEO — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) October 23, 2022

We all need to be blessed with at least one Mrs O’Connell in our lives …I was lucky to have had a wonderful history teacher called Mrs Buchanan who was passionate for Ancient Egypt – went there years after finishing school and still to this day am fascinated by it all ☺️ — Jey (@M11Moss) October 23, 2022

Sharing this one for all my incredible educator colleagues in every education establishment the world over. Always remember how incredible and valuable our work is – we hold up the world! 💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗 #teachertwitter #edutwitter Is there a teaching assistants’ hashtag? — Dame Señorita Felicidad #alwayshope 🌍🇪🇺🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@PeddyPK) October 23, 2022

How awesome is that❤️ — harsha (@hvmahtani) October 24, 2022

Good for the the student to recognize and honor her teacher. It’s a shame America doesn’t have Teachers Appreciation Day. — CK14 (@palazzo214) October 24, 2022

This is beautiful.

Teachers are the best!!!

We all owe so much to those who made a difference in our lives. https://t.co/fKxmi5jP2e — Ufa Wizard (@UfaWizard) October 24, 2022

The video of their encounter, which took place on October 5 celebrated as Teacher Appreciation Day in Canada, is going viral. It was shared on Twitter by the popular account Good News Correspondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) on Sunday.

Advertisement

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “This is beautiful. Teachers are the best!!! We all owe so much to those who made a difference in our lives.” Another person remarked, “Good for the student to recognize and honor her teacher. It’s a shame America doesn’t have Teachers Appreciation Day.”