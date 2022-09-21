Flight to Hawaii turns into the world’s first in-flight ukulele class

Earlier this week, passengers on board a Southwest Airlines flight from Long Beach Airport in California to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Hawaii were in for a surprise when they were gifted with ukuleles and got a 20-minute tutorial.

The world’s first in-flight ukulele class was made possible by a joint partnership between Southwest Airlines and Guitar Center Lessons. Southwest Airlines held the ukulele class to promote Hawaiian culture as it expands its network in Hawaii. Ukulele was chosen for the class as the instrument is widely used in Hawaiian music.

The passengers learned to play “Hello, Aloha. How are you?”.

Alexandra Windsor, who works at Guitar Center and held the lesson, told Simple Flying, “I have taught students through Guitar Center Lessons since 2014, but never in an airplane. It was inspiring to see how quickly passengers of all ages picked up the ukulele, many with no musical background. The ukulele is the perfect instrument for beginners, and it shows just how fun and easy learning something new can be.”

On Monday, Southwest Airlines shared pictures from the on-air ukulele class on its Twitter account.

We teamed up with @guitarcenter to surprise a flight full of Customers flying out of Long Beach with a ukulele and a lesson. By the time they arrived in Honolulu they were pros. pic.twitter.com/XsEx10sRJK — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 20, 2022

Guitar Center: You can learn how to play the ukulele in 20 minutes. Us: prove it. pic.twitter.com/9YTtz9Q71G — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 20, 2022

Fresh off performing her song “Halves of a Whole” at 35,000 feet on a @SouthwestAir flight to Honolulu with us, @aryyzona shares the story of getting her very first ukulele and how this once-in-a-lifetime trip brought everything full circle! pic.twitter.com/2dMF9GnlLs — Guitar Center (@guitarcenter) September 20, 2022

Surprise! Everyone on board a Southwest Airlines flight from California to Hawaii were treated with a free ukulele and ukulele lessons. pic.twitter.com/WpYBHuQlPS — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 18, 2022

–

Wow I wish I could have been on board. But that’s not a trip I can afford. But what a hoot. 😅 — Will J (@KnightsofBlue) September 18, 2022

That’s really super sweet but I can only imagine how bad everyone sounded. LOL. — RedheadBlueheart (@SantiniAllison) September 19, 2022

That sounds like a really, really horrible surprise. I’m autistic and sensitive to sound. Being trapped on a plane full of people trying to play the ukulele for the first time would be an absolute nightmare for me. — Emily (@invisiblegirl99) September 21, 2022

This would make a lot more sense as a classroom surprise than a surprise while traveling in a tiny space…good idea. — EvanstonJohn (@EvanstonJohn) September 21, 2022

That is so cool! Lucky ducks! — Paul M (@PaulM81587676) September 18, 2022

Okay I’m probably in the minority here but I think that is absolutely adorable. My niece’s first instrument she learned how to play was a ukulele. — SnickerSnacker (@SnickerSnackrz) September 18, 2022

Seriously. There is the one masked guy sitting there just hoping for everyone to shut up and not talk so as not to generate excessive aerosols so that he can get from A to B without contracting Covid and suddenly Southwest turns the plane into a sing-a-long? I’d be pissed. — 🖕🇷🇺🖕Just Another Meat Popsicle 💔🇺🇦✌️ (@Infoseepage) September 21, 2022

Perfect! 🎶 — Lindsey Graham’s Smelling Salts 🌻🐶🐱🪴 (@CindyLoweLane) September 18, 2022

You harassed an entire flight for a promotional partnership?! As someone with sensory processing issues related to noise, I would literally have been bent double in my seat, arms over my head, sobbing, and having a panic attack. — Alex 💙💛🌻 (@VockLobster) September 21, 2022

Appreciating the airlines for giving the passengers a unique experience, a Twitter user wrote, “That is so cool! Lucky ducks!”. Another person wrote, “Wow I wish I could have been on board. But that’s not a trip I can afford. But what a hoot. ”.

However, many netizens noted that the impromptu music lesson could have caused inconvenience to people with autism or those who struggle with auditory issues.

A Twitter user wrote, “That sounds like a really, really horrible surprise. I’m autistic and sensitive to sound. Being trapped on a plane full of people trying to play the ukulele for the first time would be an absolute nightmare for me.”