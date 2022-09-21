scorecardresearch
Flight to Hawaii turns into the world’s first in-flight ukulele class

Ukulele was chosen for the class on board the Southwest Airlines flight as the instrument is widely used in Hawaiian music.

Southwest Airlines flight ukulele class, ukulele class on flight, world's first in-flight ukulele class, flight to hawaii turns into ukulele class, flight passengers get surprise ukulele class, Indian expressMany netizens noted that the impromptu music lesson could have caused inconvenience to people with autism or those who struggle with auditory issues.

Earlier this week, passengers on board a Southwest Airlines flight from Long Beach Airport in California to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Hawaii were in for a surprise when they were gifted with ukuleles and got a 20-minute tutorial.

The world’s first in-flight ukulele class was made possible by a joint partnership between Southwest Airlines and Guitar Center Lessons. Southwest Airlines held the ukulele class to promote Hawaiian culture as it expands its network in Hawaii. Ukulele was chosen for the class as the instrument is widely used in Hawaiian music.

The passengers learned to play “Hello, Aloha. How are you?”.

Alexandra Windsor, who works at Guitar Center and held the lesson, told Simple Flying, “I have taught students through Guitar Center Lessons since 2014, but never in an airplane. It was inspiring to see how quickly passengers of all ages picked up the ukulele, many with no musical background. The ukulele is the perfect instrument for beginners, and it shows just how fun and easy learning something new can be.”

On Monday, Southwest Airlines shared pictures from the on-air ukulele class on its Twitter account.

Appreciating the airlines for giving the passengers a unique experience, a Twitter user wrote, “That is so cool! Lucky ducks!”. Another person wrote, “Wow I wish I could have been on board. But that’s not a trip I can afford. But what a hoot. ”.

However, many netizens noted that the impromptu music lesson could have caused inconvenience to people with autism or those who struggle with auditory issues.

A Twitter user wrote, “That sounds like a really, really horrible surprise. I’m autistic and sensitive to sound. Being trapped on a plane full of people trying to play the ukulele for the first time would be an absolute nightmare for me.”

