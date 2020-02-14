Follow Us:
Friday, February 14, 2020
Flight attendants throw impromptu baby shower on plane for couple bringing home adopted infant

When asked what led to this special thought, the couple learnt that the flight attendants are married to each other, and it was a way to pay it forward as someone had done something similar on their honeymoon flight.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 14, 2020 11:00:47 pm
southwest airlines, southwest flight attendants baby shower, parents with adopted kid baby shower, flight attendant kindness, good news, viral news, indian express The parents have stored all the hand-written notes on messages in a scrapbook for their daughter.

Sometimes all it needs is little kindness from someone to make you feel better in gloomy times, and that’s exactly what happened when two scared parents were anxious to travel with their 8-day-old little daughter on a flight. Thanks to two flight attendants on the flight, who not only provided them with great service but went above and beyond to throw them a special baby shower, realising the couple was going home after adopting the little one.

Dustin and Caren Moore were bringing their newborn baby girl home to California from Colorado when flight attendants stepped in to make the occasion even more special as they asked other passengers if they wanted to write message for the new parents. Fellow passengers were thrilled and the journey turned into something special from a nervous voyage.

Moore took to Twitter to share the heartwarming story, writing that it was important to him to show how the kindness shown by two complete strangers, Bobby and Jenny, members of a Southwest Airlines flight had an impact on his family. Halfway through the flight, their infant awoke and grew fussy, indicating it was time for a diaper change and it was then when they came across Jenny.

When asked by a flight attendant why they were traveling with such a small baby, the Moores shared a bit of their story, and soon the whole plane knew. Then Booby came and congratulated them and soon announced about the little passenger on intercom, and “the entire cabin erupted in cheers and applause,” he wrote online.

“He then shared that the crew would pass out pens and napkins to everyone, and anybody who wanted to share a word of advice or encouragement for our family was welcome to do so. We sat in speechless gratitude, as people kept peeking over their chairs to congratulate us,” he added to the Twitter thread.

After reading out a few special messages, the cabin crew member handed the new parents some 60 napkin notes and a set of pilot wings for their daughter.

When asked what led to this special thought, Moore learnt that the flight attendants are married to each other, and it was a way to pay it forward as someone had done something similar on their honeymoon flight.

“Our hearts were full,” he wrote. “But there’s more. What all of those perfect strangers and attendants did not know, was the emotionally tender state of two brand-new parents. Parents who after 9 years of trying had been blessed with their first child. Parents who felt scared, but determined in their new role.”

“I want people to take away from this that there’s a lot more good going on in the world than you might consider,” he told Good Morning America after the thread went viral.

“For an entire crew of strangers to come together like that, to partake like that, to show us that kind of love and kindness meant everything to us,” he told Washington Post.

The sweet gesture by the cabin crew earned plaudits online and the airline company too in a statement dubbed them as “assets”. “We join in the new parents’ joy and wish them a lifetime of love and baby snuggles,” the statement added.

