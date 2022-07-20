Flight attendant’s sassy safety demo wins internet. Watch video

July 20, 2022 7:48:41 pm
After the obligatory safety demonstration carried out by flight attendants failed to grab passengers’ attention on a flight to Amsterdam, a crew member gave an entertaining twist to the exercise and the video has gone viral on social media.
In the now-viral clip, the flight attendant is seen grooving while giving safety instructions about putting on a life vest and managing breath in water. He also laced the demonstration with hilarious expressions.
Watch the video here:
This EasyJet flight attendant added his own flair to the safety announcement after noticing no one was paying attention ✈️ pic.twitter.com/3sTm6MXDul
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 19, 2022
The flight attendant was identified as Easyjet’s Zavie by Mirror. The video was captured by a passenger, Laura Saraby, 27, on July 8 and shared on TikTok. Many TikTok users have since urged Easyjet to give Zavie a salary hike, as per the Mirror report.
“This EasyJet flight attendant added his own flair to the safety announcement after noticing no one was paying attention,” Now This News tweeted. The clip has garnered more than 31,100 views on Twitter.
Subscriber Only Stories
In a similar incident, a cabin crew member of Southwest Airlines flight won the internet with his sassy demonstration last month. From winking at the crowd to posing against the plane cabinets, he got everyone laughing out loud.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’Premium
What Rs 80 to a dollar meansPremium
The K series is back, but does it stand out?
Latest News
CM Dhami launches book on temples of Uttarakhand
Flight attendant’s sassy safety demo wins internet. Watch video
World Championships: How faster arm speed is helping Neeraj Chopra throw further
Karan Johar gives ‘5 stars’ to Alia Bhatt’s Darlings: ‘Fun, hard hitting, engaging, all at once’
Explained: What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause ‘unusual vibrations’ along Mumbai’s Marine Drive?
Tripura CM Manik Saha tests positive, shortly after inaugurating largest PSA plant in northeast India
Video: Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into Karnataka toll booth
Delhi to get 1,000 sandalwood trees but experts have some apprehensions
FIH appoints Egypt’s Seif Ahmed as acting president following Batra’s resignation
Mohammed Zubair set to walk free: Timeline from arrest to bail
Dybala’s signing steps up the ambitions for Mourinho’s Roma
Italy thwarts illegal auction abroad of Gentileschi painting