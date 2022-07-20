scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Flight attendant’s sassy safety demo wins internet. Watch video

He also laced the demonstration with hilarious expressions.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 7:48:41 pm
flight attendant sassy move, easyjet, flight attendant dance, safety measures, flight, indian expressIn the now-viral clip, the flight attendant is seen grooving while giving safety instructions about putting on a life vest and managing breath in water.

After the obligatory safety demonstration carried out by flight attendants failed to grab passengers’ attention on a flight to Amsterdam, a crew member gave an entertaining twist to the exercise and the video has gone viral on social media.

In the now-viral clip, the flight attendant is seen grooving while giving safety instructions about putting on a life vest and managing breath in water. He also laced the demonstration with hilarious expressions.

ALSO READ |Watch: Flight attendant goes down on knee to propose to pilot girlfriend on special Pride plane

Watch the video here:

The flight attendant was identified as Easyjet’s Zavie by Mirror. The video was captured by a passenger, Laura Saraby, 27, on July 8 and shared on TikTok. Many TikTok users have since urged Easyjet to give Zavie a salary hike, as per the Mirror report.

“This EasyJet flight attendant added his own flair to the safety announcement after noticing no one was paying attention,” Now This News tweeted. The clip has garnered more than 31,100 views on Twitter.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...Premium
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...Premium
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul ShewalePremium
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

In a similar incident, a cabin crew member of Southwest Airlines flight won the internet with his sassy demonstration last month. From winking at the crowd to posing against the plane cabinets, he got everyone laughing out loud.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC polls

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC polls

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?
Explained

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?

Not feasible to grant extra attempt, lower age limit for UPSC aspirants, says govt

Not feasible to grant extra attempt, lower age limit for UPSC aspirants, says govt

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Premium
BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind booked over remarks on Telangana CM

BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind booked over remarks on Telangana CM

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’

Premium
What Rs 80 to a dollar means
Explained

What Rs 80 to a dollar means

Premium
A career seen through supporting roles: Naseeruddin Shah in Mandi, Monsoon Wedding and others

A career seen through supporting roles: Naseeruddin Shah in Mandi, Monsoon Wedding and others

The K series is back, but does it stand out?
Redmi K50i review

The K series is back, but does it stand out?

Kalaripayattu for kids, introduction to Shakespeare, and more
Five Things

Kalaripayattu for kids, introduction to Shakespeare, and more

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement