Flight attendant’s sassy safety demo wins internet. Watch video

After the obligatory safety demonstration carried out by flight attendants failed to grab passengers’ attention on a flight to Amsterdam, a crew member gave an entertaining twist to the exercise and the video has gone viral on social media.

In the now-viral clip, the flight attendant is seen grooving while giving safety instructions about putting on a life vest and managing breath in water. He also laced the demonstration with hilarious expressions.

ALSO READ | Watch: Flight attendant goes down on knee to propose to pilot girlfriend on special Pride plane

Watch the video here:

This EasyJet flight attendant added his own flair to the safety announcement after noticing no one was paying attention ✈️ pic.twitter.com/3sTm6MXDul — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 19, 2022

The flight attendant was identified as Easyjet’s Zavie by Mirror. The video was captured by a passenger, Laura Saraby, 27, on July 8 and shared on TikTok. Many TikTok users have since urged Easyjet to give Zavie a salary hike, as per the Mirror report.

“This EasyJet flight attendant added his own flair to the safety announcement after noticing no one was paying attention,” Now This News tweeted. The clip has garnered more than 31,100 views on Twitter.

In a similar incident, a cabin crew member of Southwest Airlines flight won the internet with his sassy demonstration last month. From winking at the crowd to posing against the plane cabinets, he got everyone laughing out loud.