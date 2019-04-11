Flight attendant takes over baby duty to give exhausted mother a break

A woman was pleasantly surprised when a flight attendant tended to her 19-month-old daughter before the take-off. Savannah Blum, who was flying with her baby girl, was approached by Jessica in an attempt to give the ‘exhausted mother’ a break, the Daily Mail reported.

Blum captured the heartwarming interaction between the Southwest stewardess and her daughter and shared it on Facebook with a caption that read, “Everyone loves this little girl — even Southwest passengers and flight attendants.” It did not take long for the video to go viral, with many gushing over the little girl.

In the viral clip, the flight attendant can be seen cradling the toddler in her arms as she walks down the aisle of the aircraft, closing the overhead lockers as the plane prepares for a takeoff. The baby girl, who seems quite comfortable, soon starts blowing kisses to the passengers on board.

Blum, a teacher, told NBC News that she and her daughter Brittan had gone to Texas to visit their family during the school spring break and were heading back to Reno, Nevada. However, the 19-month-old, who usually sleeps on the plane, decided to skip that during the trip home from Austin, Texas.

As they had to make an unplanned swap when their plane first halted at at Las Vegas, Blum was glad that her flight attendant decided to help out. As they boarded the second flight, Jessica reached out and took the baby. “Come here, baby. I got her, Mama. You go sit down,” she told Blum.