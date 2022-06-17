Watch: Flight attendant goes down on knee to propose to pilot girlfriend on special Pride plane

Taking the phrase “love is in the air” quite literally, a flight attendant went down on her knees to propose to her girlfriend while flying high at some 30,000 feet. The moment that happened on board a special Pride flight has the internet swooning in love.

As Veronica Rojas, a flight attendant for Alaska Airlines’ regional partner SkyWest, first met Alejandra Moncayo on a flight two years ago, it was only apt that the beginning of the next chapter of their relationship too happened in the air. Now, as Alaska Airlines is celebrating Pride Month with a special “Fly With Pride” plane, it became the perfect venue for the couple to take their relationship to the next level.

When Rojas recently asked Moncayo, a newly hired Alaska pilot, to accompany her for a “Pride delight” flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles, she was not expecting a ring. However, in true flight attendant style, Rojas proposed to the love of her life over the in-flight public address system in both English and Spanish.

In a video shared by the airline, Rojas and Moncayo are seen recalling their first meeting by talking over the telephone. As Moncayo says yes, fellow cabin crew members and passengers are seen cheering aloud and giving the couple a big round of applause.



However, according to a statement by the airline, there was a plot twist as well. While Rojas popped the question mid-flight, Moncayo had similar plans. As the couple got off the plane, Moncayo surprised all by popping the question to Rojas at the gate, and “a double proposal celebration at LAX ensued!”

“It’s awesome, I feel very, very loved today,” Moncayo was quoted in the statement. “Alaska has always been my number one forever. I can definitely tell how much they care,” she added.

“I’ve always appreciated Alaska; how deeply involved they are in the LGBTQ+ community,” Rojas said. “All the love and support is just super overwhelming and amazing,” she added.

Pride Month is a month-long observance in celebration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people, according to Dictionary.com.