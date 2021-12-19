Fleet of ice-cream trucks joins funeral procession of “King of ice cream”

On Friday, UK resident Louisa Davies was woken up by the jingling sound of ice-cream trucks. When she went out to inspect, she saw a funeral procession of an ice-cream man followed by a fleet of ice-cream trucks on their way to a Camberwell cemetery in south London. She was touched by the gesture and shared the video on Twitter. The 21-second video has since been retweeted more than 112.4k times and evoked heart-warming reactions from netizens.

The funeral procession was of 62-year-old Hassan Dervish, who had been selling ice creams for over 40 years in south-east London.

just witnessed an ice cream man’s funeral and all the ice cream vans came and followed in solidarity I AM SOBBING pic.twitter.com/bJhyJj4JoK — Louisa Davies (@LouisaD__) December 17, 2021

Chloe Bodur, a Twitter user, replied to Louisa Davies’s video and said that a fleet of ice-cream trucks joining the cortege of an ice-cream man is a tradition within the ice-cream seller community. Other users pointed out the difference between the ice-cream seller community in London vis-a-vis New York, where turf wars often break out between ice-cream sellers.

My dads an Ice Cream man and this is a tradition within the ice cream community! So lovely 🥺 — Chloe Bodur (@c_bodurmusic) December 17, 2021

I attended this funeral, I’m amazed how much of an impact it has had to the area 🥰 pic.twitter.com/ci4HVAk2io — Ismail Mehmet (@ismail_mehmet) December 17, 2021

New York ice cream sellers take a somewhat less sentimental view https://t.co/8B13676vkJ — Dan Wasserman (@waskov6) December 17, 2021

In a Facebook post, Savash Turkel, Hassan’s brother, referred to him as “King of ice cream”. Turkel said, “It was a passion for him. He had always worked as an ice-cream man, and he went on to set up an ice-cream factory in Lewisham in the early 2000s.” He further added that Hassan was highly popular among customers and other ice-cream men. According to Turkel, the procession would have been joined by more people if there were no pandemic-related restrictions.