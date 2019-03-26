Twitterati are using the viral ‘flat stomach’ meme to talk about their favourite food

Toggle Menu
The viral trend, which started late last week, involves people using various food emojis to indicate what their stomach is filled with.

It’s impossible to predict what the next viral meme template will be, which might explain why the latest obsession on Twitter is the ‘flat stomach’ meme which is used to let others know why you don’t have a flat stomach. Or even, what exactly are the contents of your stomach.

It reportedly gained momentum after Twitter user @itsJWolfe tweeted emojis of all the delicious things he’d eaten. Who needs a flat stomach when you can fill your body with steaks, french fries and cheese, right?

So, after the ‘really really really’ meme, Twitter users across the platform are using the meme template not just to talk about food but pregnancy and other matters as well.

Here are a few tweets on the meme going viral.

What emojis would you use?

