Twitterati are using the viral ‘flat stomach’ meme to talk about their favourite food

It’s impossible to predict what the next viral meme template will be, which might explain why the latest obsession on Twitter is the ‘flat stomach’ meme which is used to let others know why you don’t have a flat stomach. Or even, what exactly are the contents of your stomach.

The viral trend, which started late last week, involves people using various food emojis to indicate what their stomach is filled with.

It reportedly gained momentum after Twitter user @itsJWolfe tweeted emojis of all the delicious things he’d eaten. Who needs a flat stomach when you can fill your body with steaks, french fries and cheese, right?

Me: I want a flat stomach

My stomach

| \

| /

| \

| \

| 🍞🍞🍞\

| 🧀🧀🥩🥩\

|🌮🌯🌯🍟 \

|🥠🥠🌭🥞 /

|🥚🥚🍖🍳/

|🥯🥖🥖 /

| |

| \

| \ — J Wolfe🥀 (@itsJWolfe) March 21, 2019

So, after the ‘really really really’ meme, Twitter users across the platform are using the meme template not just to talk about food but pregnancy and other matters as well.

Here are a few tweets on the meme going viral.

my stomach after i ate polly pocket shoes, clothes and accessories when i was 5 | |

| \

| \

| \

| 👜👚👡 \

| 👗👠 |

| 👒 👛 /

| /

| /

| | — adam (@brokeangeI) March 26, 2019

My stomach when I was 5: | |

| |

| \

| \

| \

| \

| 🖍 |

| /

| /

| /

| | — Mat George (@matchu_chutrain) March 26, 2019

| |

| |

| \

| \

| Has \

| anyone \

| even \

| seen /

| a /

| human /

| body | — cool cud (@kamilumin) March 25, 2019

Your stomach after drinking the fit tea or flat tummy tea that is promoted by famous influencers | |

| \

| \

| ‼️ \

| 🌀⚠️🌀\

| 🌪🌪🌪|

| 💨💨 /

| 💩💩/

| /

| | — kendra (@kendraaaleighh) March 25, 2019

my mom when she was pregnant with me: | |

| |

| \

| \

| \

| \

| \

| 🤡 /

| /

| /

| | — cσlє míllєr (@C_millz6) March 25, 2019

The stomach meme but it’s Phineas

💥💥

💥💥💥

| \

| \

| \

| \

| 👁 \👁

| /

| 👄

| /

| | — CircleToonsHD (@CircleToonsHD) March 25, 2019

my friend’s mum: are you hungry!? me: no🙂 my stomach: | |

| |

| \

| 😣 \

| 😤 \

| 😑 \

| 😒 \

| /

| /

| /

| | — z𝖆𝖒𝖆𝖓𝖎. (@sadxqu) March 25, 2019

Me: I want a flat stomach

My stomach:

| \

| /

| \

| \

| 🧀🧀🧀\

| 🧀🧀🍷🧀\

|🥛🥛🧀🧀 \

| 🧀🧀🥛🧀 /

|🧀🧀🥛🧀/

| 🍷🥛🧀/

| |

| \

| \ — CrackerBarrelCheese (@CBCheeses) March 25, 2019

My stomach… | |

| |

| \

| \

| \

| ❤️🍩❤️🍩\

| 🍩🍩🍩🍩 \

| ❤️🍩❤️🍩/

| 🍩🍩❤️🍩/

| /

| | — Buckeye Donuts (@buckeyedonuts) March 25, 2019

an inside look at Danny Devito’s stomach | |

| |

| \

| \

| 🥚🥚🥚\

| 🥚🥚🥚🥚\

|🥚🥚🥚🥚 \

|🥚🥚🥚🥚 /

|🥚🥚🥚🥚/

|🥚🥚🥚 /

| |

| \ — Danny Devito Facts (@FactsDevito) March 24, 2019

My stomach 99% of the time | \

| /

| \

| \

| ☕️☕️☕️\

| ☕️☕️☕️☕️\

|☕️☕️☕️☕️ \

|☕️☕️☕️☕️ /

|☕️☕️☕️☕️/

|☕️☕️☕️ /

| |

| \ — Liv 🤠 (@oliviasmistad) March 24, 2019

me: i want a flat stomach

my stomach when i see u:

| \

| /

| \

| \

| 🦋🦋🦋\

| 🦋🦋🦋🦋\

|🦋🦋🦋🦋 \

|🦋🦋🦋🦋 /

|🦋🦋🦋🦋/

|🦋🦋🦋 /

| |

| \

| \ — la rata cagona de willy toledo (@wikiocurrencias) March 23, 2019

Me: I want a flat stomach My stomach:

| \

| /

| \

| \

| 🍉🍉🍉\

| 🍉🍉🍉🍉\

| 🍉🍉🍉🍉 \

|🍉🍉🍉🍉 /

|🍉🍉🍉🍉/

| 🍉🍉🍉 /

| |

| \

| \ — ᵐᵃʳᵏ’ˢ ʷᵃᵗᵉʳᵐᵉˡᵒⁿ (@obajimarkeu) March 23, 2019

Me: Being vegan is so good for you I just have so much energy

My stomach

| \

| /

| \

| \

| 🍞🍞🍞\

| 🍟🍟🍟🍟\

| 🥖🥖🥖🥖 \

|🍺🍺🍺🍺 /

|🍟🍟🍟 /

|🍞🍞 /

| |

| \

| \ — Hail Seitan (@sonofedge) March 22, 2019

What emojis would you use?