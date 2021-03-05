‘Take my money already’: US artist makes flat cat rug inspired by ‘Tom and Jerry’, goes viral

"Every rug is handmade so thanks for being patient," the artist wrote in an update to buyers.

While ‘Tom and Jerry’ might be arriving as a feature film in 2021, the main characters of the show have ruled over the hearts of millions of fans for years. No matter how and where we have grown up, one of the fondest memories for 80s and 90s kids remains to be the epic shenanigans of the constantly-at-war cat and mouse duo. Now, a floor rug inspired by the famous cartoon show has left fans in a frenzy online.

The popular show created by Hanna-Barbera, which has influenced generations inspiring a number of spin-offs and products — the latest accessory that has delighted all is a ‘Flat Tom’ rug created by a Florida artist.

The creator of the cute rug, Nellaf, took to Twitter to share the art and it’s inspiration and garnered over 1.7 million likes. The quirky decoration is inspired by a popular sequence from the actual show.

i made this Tom & Jerry Rug inspired by the original cartoon 🤍 (25×55”) pic.twitter.com/vxz0UygzjA — nellaf (@nellaf) March 2, 2021

The artist also shared the footage from the cartoon which inspired the rug, taking all on a trip down memory lane.

For now, he has been asking interested buyers to follow him on Twitter and his brand Rugsoda on Instagram to get hands on the limited edition rug.

i’ll be making some more Flat Tom rugs soon drop a follow to find out when i got more in stock pic.twitter.com/uDfxGvZxc0 — nellaf (@nellaf) March 3, 2021

Mentioning that the rug is completely handmade, the punch needle artist said he is willing to sell more of his creation once he finds potential buyers. Although the unique creation is $200 a piece, it has generated great interest from people worldwide.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the Tom flat rug:

I don’t even have stairs but I want it https://t.co/PZzaGZbRBi — Haze (@HayesAllison1) March 4, 2021

shit like this is why I want to move out 😭🥰 https://t.co/cdoAJhL2tK — pri the platypus 🌻 (@ofrudysandjems) March 3, 2021

this is the best thing ever https://t.co/VaIzdfdTZG — april (@bananapril) March 3, 2021

I need to own a property with a staircase just to own this rug. Literally no other reason. What a joyous thing. https://t.co/yvxZzX4D8b — Pete Stewart 🏳️‍🌈 (@Peter5tewart) March 4, 2021

I think if make ‘Jerry’ rug and place it nearby, Tom will definitely come alive! — Ravi (@Ravi40641529) March 3, 2021