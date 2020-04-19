‘Space war or UFO?’: Netizens debate after ‘flaming object’ spotted in UK sky

After images of the spiralling ‘burning object ‘went viral on the internet, the strange spotting also prompted several fevered speculations as to what it could be. (Picture credit: YouTube screengrab/ Maajjyy) After images of the spiralling ‘burning object ‘went viral on the internet, the strange spotting also prompted several fevered speculations as to what it could be. (Picture credit: YouTube screengrab/ Maajjyy)

People of Cambridgeshire in England were in for a surprise when they spotted what appeared to be a ‘burning object’ spiralling through the skies. After images of the red flaming object went viral on the internet, the mysterious phenomenon prompted several speculations, from meteor showers to even an UFO.

Watch the video here:

According to a Daily Mail report, the ‘flaming object’ was first seen by one Gerry Underwood who lives on a canal boat in Stretham with his partner.

Describing the incident, which lasted about 10 to 20 minutes, Underwood said, “It looked like a very thick chemtrail to start with. It looked like a short, skinny cloud.”

“It wasn’t moving quickly at all. I’m pretty sure it wasn’t a meteorite because they are gone in seconds,” Gerry further said.

After the picture of the bizarre spotting went viral, many on social media came up with their own theories to explain the mysterious object. Take a look at some of them here:

However, putting all speculation to rest, Dr Robert Massey, deputy executive director of the Royal Astronomical Society, told Daily Mail that there were scientific explanations for this phenomenon.

Massey said that the ‘burning object’ looked like an aircraft contrail. Further, he said, “While it is impossible to say exactly what the object is without further evidence, it looks like an aircraft contrail that is laminated by the setting sun.”

