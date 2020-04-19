Follow Us:
Sunday, April 19, 2020
COVID19

‘Space war or UFO?’: Netizens debate after ‘flaming object’ spotted in UK sky

People of Cambridgeshire, England were in for a surprise when they spotted what appears to be a burning object spiralling through the skies.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 19, 2020 1:44:59 pm
UK, flaming object in Sky, spiraling object in sky, bizarre spotting in sky, flying object in UK skies, Trending news, Indian Express news After images of the spiralling ‘burning object ‘went viral on the internet, the strange spotting also prompted several fevered speculations as to what it could be. (Picture credit: YouTube screengrab/ Maajjyy)

People of Cambridgeshire in England were in for a surprise when they spotted what appeared to be a ‘burning object’ spiralling through the skies. After images of the red flaming object went viral on the internet, the mysterious phenomenon prompted several speculations, from meteor showers to even an UFO.

Watch the video here:

According to a Daily Mail report, the ‘flaming object’ was first seen by one Gerry Underwood who lives on a canal boat in Stretham with his partner.

Describing the incident, which lasted about 10 to 20 minutes, Underwood said, “It looked like a very thick chemtrail to start with. It looked like a short, skinny cloud.”

“It wasn’t moving quickly at all. I’m pretty sure it wasn’t a meteorite because they are gone in seconds,” Gerry further said.

After the picture of the bizarre spotting went viral, many on social media came up with their own theories to explain the mysterious object. Take a look at some of them here:

However, putting all speculation to rest, Dr Robert Massey, deputy executive director of the Royal Astronomical Society, told Daily Mail that there were scientific explanations for this phenomenon.

Massey said that the ‘burning object’ looked like an aircraft contrail. Further, he said, “While it is impossible to say exactly what the object is without further evidence, it looks like an aircraft contrail that is laminated by the setting sun.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 19: Latest News

Advertisement