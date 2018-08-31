This five-year-old girl from Israel has taken Instagram by storm with her marvelous hair

The bubbly girl’s jaw-dropping looks inspired by top Hollywood actors have everyone in awe. (Source: miaaflalo, sagidahary/ Instagram) The bubbly girl’s jaw-dropping looks inspired by top Hollywood actors have everyone in awe. (Source: miaaflalo, sagidahary/ Instagram)

Forget big celebrities, Netizens are now going crazy over a five-year-old girl from Israel. Mia Aflalo from Tel Aviv has taken Instagram by surprise with her amazing long tresses and hairstyle. The little one is being hailed as a rising model for her voluminous, jet black hair.

Photos of the pre-schooler, styled in red carpet worthy looks have left people on the photo-sharing app gaping in awe. Her poise, cute smile and hazel eyes along with her beautiful, silky hair have garnered over 65,000 followers on the app, at the time of writing.

Take a look here:

People were impressed by her mind-boggling styling and the force behind Aflalo’s viral looks are famous Israeli celebrity hair-stylist, Sagi Dahary. Dahary, who works with the country’s top models and actors even worked with Wonder Woman Gal Gadot.

Dahari often shares, Aflalo’s looks and refers to her ‘Princess Mia’ and even compared her with Jennifer Lopez. “Mia is very easy to work with and does not complain or argue, preferring to ‘wait patiently and smile at everyone’,” Daily Mail quoted Dahari.

From Oscar red carpet worthy look with side-parted waves in a bold red dress to fancy bow up-do as a ballerina — people can’t have enough of this little star.

However, as much as most users were blown away by her impressive, thick hair, many are concerned what impact will she have with this limelight, while others remarked, ‘why to dress up a baby adult-like’.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd