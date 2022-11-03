scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

‘I love my mom so much’: Five-year-old boy speaks up during adoption hearing

The video of the boy speaking up about his mother has melted hearts online.

Adoption hearings are occasions when one anticipates the best outcome and wishes to unite with their beloved child. A five-year-old boy left everyone emotional at a courtroom in Bernalillo, New Mexico, as he spoke when the judge asked if there were any takers.

The heartwarming clip of the courtroom incident has gone now gone viral. The clip shared by Now This News on Twitter shows the boy sitting next to his mother in front of the judge. He says, “I wanted to say that I love my mom so much and that she’s the best mom I ever had, and I love her so much.” The mother leans towards him and the boy gives her a warm hug.

ALSO READ |A boy invited his kindergarten classmates to adoption hearing, they showed up with hearts

Watch the video here:

The then judge says, “Oh my gosh, you know what it’s important to tell people you love them when they care about you. And so you’re a lucky guy. So, I am glad to see you and I am glad you love them. That’s what we are supposed to be doing.”

The clip has melted hearts online and moved many users. A user commented, “What a treasure for mummy and child.” Another user wrote, “My little guy is such a sweetheart!!”

Jennifer Hubby, the mother, was quoted as saying by USA Today that she had been wanting to adopt the child since he was born. They were able to adopt him after saving money for years to spend on the lengthy legal adoption process.
Families have to wait for a long time to adopt a child and they brave several difficulties during the lengthy process.

In January this year, the story of a Texas couple adopting an Indian girl child won hearts online. The couple matched with Naina, who is hearing-impaired, in October 2019 but could not receive her on the scheduled day in March 2020 due to the pandemic lockdown.

During the week before they were to leave for India, it snowed heavily in Texas and the couple drove to the Indian Consulate and got their visas. They landed in India, finished the procedures, and flew back with their beloved daughter Naina Hope Mylius.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 10:50:47 am
