scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

‘Miracle Mason’: Fishing boat rescues man at sea for 24 hours after an accident

The fishing boat that rescued him was the last one out of the harbour and his last chance at life.

Fishing boat rescues man stranded at sea for 24 hours, Miracle Mason, Hawaii, USA, accident, ocean, treading water, survival, rescue, viral, trending, Indian ExpressMason was involved in an ocean accident in Hawaii that left him stranded at sea.

A miracle was witnessed in Hawaii when a fishing boat spotted a man three miles off the shore and came to his rescue. The man named Mason, 28, had been treading water for a day when he was rescued.

Mason was involved in an ocean accident in Hawaii that left him stranded at sea. The fishing boat that rescued him was the last one out of the harbour and his last chance at life.

Also Read |Uttarakhand police rescue youth from drowning. Watch video

A video of the rescue operation was shared on the Instagram page Good News Movement. The clip shows Mason treading water in the rough waves of the sea during one of the roughest and windiest days of the year. He was hypothermic and severely dehydrated when rescued and was shivering uncontrollably. He was rushed to paramedics just in time and survived.

“Earlier this week a fishing boat spotted a man 3 miles off shore in Hawaii & came to the rescue. The 28-year-old named Mason had been treading water for 24 hours! The case is being investigated— the good news is “Miracle Mason” survived thanks to these heroes,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the clip has amassed more than 9.61 lakh views. Netizens were astonished by the man’s ability to have survived in the sea for 24 hours.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”Premium
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?Premium
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...Premium
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...

“To tread water for even 5 mins I be out of breath and tired….for a whole 24 hrs, w high waves and wind is insane,” commented a user. “They were absolutely meant to find him. Apparently their boat was the last one going out that way,” said another. “Being in the middle of the ocean in the pitch black night would be absolutely horrifying!” wrote a third.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-11-2022 at 01:29:08 pm
Next Story

Shehnaaz Gill asks Ayushmann Khurrana what should she wear to An Action Hero screening, see his hilarious reaction

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close