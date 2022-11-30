‘Miracle Mason’: Fishing boat rescues man at sea for 24 hours after an accident

A miracle was witnessed in Hawaii when a fishing boat spotted a man three miles off the shore and came to his rescue. The man named Mason, 28, had been treading water for a day when he was rescued.

Mason was involved in an ocean accident in Hawaii that left him stranded at sea. The fishing boat that rescued him was the last one out of the harbour and his last chance at life.

A video of the rescue operation was shared on the Instagram page Good News Movement. The clip shows Mason treading water in the rough waves of the sea during one of the roughest and windiest days of the year. He was hypothermic and severely dehydrated when rescued and was shivering uncontrollably. He was rushed to paramedics just in time and survived.

“Earlier this week a fishing boat spotted a man 3 miles off shore in Hawaii & came to the rescue. The 28-year-old named Mason had been treading water for 24 hours! The case is being investigated— the good news is “Miracle Mason” survived thanks to these heroes,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the clip has amassed more than 9.61 lakh views. Netizens were astonished by the man’s ability to have survived in the sea for 24 hours.

“To tread water for even 5 mins I be out of breath and tired….for a whole 24 hrs, w high waves and wind is insane,” commented a user. “They were absolutely meant to find him. Apparently their boat was the last one going out that way,” said another. “Being in the middle of the ocean in the pitch black night would be absolutely horrifying!” wrote a third.