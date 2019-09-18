Fisherman snags ‘dinosaur-like’ fish with bulbous eyes off Norwegian island

A fish with bulging eyes and a comparatively smaller body has drawn attention for its “scary” features after its pictures were shared on social media.

Advertising

Caught by one Oscar Lundahl off the coast of Norway, the a 19-year-old angler was left shocked after he accidentally reeled in the fish instead of the blue halibut he hoped to catch. “Oscar Lundahl was trying to catch blue #halibut when he found the unusual #fish on the end of his line off the coast of #Norway,” read the tweet, which was shared along with the photograph of the fish.

Oscar Lundahl was trying to catch blue #halibut when he found the unusual #fish on the end of his line off the coast of #Norway. pic.twitter.com/0SCVK5n5od — Baja Expeditions (@BajaExpeditions) September 16, 2019

According to the Sun, Lundahl literally jumped off his fishing boat when he saw the bizarre specimen at the end of the fishing line. However, the sea creature was identified as a ratfish, whose Latin name Chimaeras Monstrosa is derived from the Greek mythical monster which has the head of a lion and tail of a dragon, the news website reported. The specimen lives in deep waters and is distantly related to sharks.

Lundahl, who was fishing in water depths of 2,600ft (800m), explained how it took him over half-an-hour to reel the fish in. “I felt something quite big on the end of it. It took me about 30 minutes to reel it in because it was 800 metres deep,” he told Sky News. “It was pretty amazing. I have never seen anything like it before. It just looked weird, a bit dinosaur-like,” he said while talking about his catch.

The picture, which has now gone viral on social media has triggered many reactions.