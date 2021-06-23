Fisherman ‘finds unopened bottle of whisky’ inside fish, viral video starts debate online

Venturing out into the sea for daily catch may not yield same result everyday. However, a fisherman recently ended up with more than what he had bargained for — not just a fish but also a liquor bottle inside it! Now, the lucky man’s ‘catch of the day’ has got netizens around the world talking.

As the men were on their boat checking out their catch, a young fisherman was seen filleting a big fish on the table. While the video began on a mundane note, with the man showing off his knife skills, things got interesting when he began to clean the innards of the fish.

As he noticed something inside the creature’s stomach, he began to dissect it, and to everyone’s surprise, he found a glass bottle. But the best part was when he revealed unusual object, it was an unopened bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky! Thrilled to find a full bottle, he was heard saying ‘jackpot!’ aloud, in excitement.

Watch the video here:

The video went viral after a TikTok user @beniban shared it, reacting to the unusual catch and amassed nearly 6 million views. However, it’s unclear where the video was originally shot.

However, the video also started a debate online. While many underlined that it’s really how the aquatic animals are constantly at threat owing to irresponsible human behaviour and littering, others raised questions if he had purposefully inserted the bottle for fame. Some also argued the enzymes inside fish’s stomach should have ruined the label if not anything else.

Those who believed the footage to be real, highlighted how over the past few years many marine animals have lost their lives after swallowing plastic materials and other wastes. “It’s sad but gulping down a bottle seem plausible,” commented on online.