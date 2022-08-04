Watch: A school of fish creates tornado-like structure underwater

One might not usually associate small fish with unity but a recent video showing a giant underwater formation of fish is changing perceptions.

The video, which shows a school of fish coming together to form a tornado-like structure, has gone viral online.

Just like gusts of winds, fish are seen in the video moving together in one direction as they create a vortex of sorts, dubbed as a fish tornado.

The video was first posted on Instagram by a marine photographer who goes by the name Tatsuro (@ta.tsu.1). The post, published on July 7, 2022, has over 2.4 lakh likes. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “This is how some fish defend themselves by presenting as a bigger mass ❤️❤️❤️”. Another person wrote, “Tornado of sea life😍”.

As per Wonderopolis, a popular education website, fish congregate and coordinate their movements to form large structures to defend themselves against predators. Being in a large group increases their chances of survival as opposed to being alone or in small groups. Collective strength also helps small fish to forage food and find mates. Generally fish of the same species come together to form groups.