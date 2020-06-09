Doctors in China remove fish from man’s rectum after he ‘accidentally sat on it’

A series of CT scans and x-ray reports revealed a dead blue tilapia inside his bowels. (Picture credit: YouTube/ Metro UK) A series of CT scans and x-ray reports revealed a dead blue tilapia inside his bowels. (Picture credit: YouTube/ Metro UK)

In a bizarre incident, a team of doctors in China removed a fish from inside a man’s rectum after he “accidentally sat on it”.

The 30-year-old sought medical attention at the Zhaoqing First People’s Hospital in Guangdong province of southern China after experiencing abdominal pain.

According to a Daily Mail report, a series of CT scans and x-ray reports revealed a dead blue tilapia inside his bowels.

Though doctors tried to remove the fish through an emergency endoscopy, the fish was found to be too big. It was later removed through surgery, The Metro reported. It is unclear how big the fish is, but blue tilapias usually measure 30 to 40 centimetres long.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd