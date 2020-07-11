‘Angelina Jolie is shaking’: Fish with human-like face from Malaysia baffles people on social media

Trigger fishes are commonly found in the indo-pacific. With oval bodies, its small but strong-jawed mouth is adapted to crushing shells. (Picture credit: Twitter/@raff_nasir) Trigger fishes are commonly found in the indo-pacific. With oval bodies, its small but strong-jawed mouth is adapted to crushing shells. (Picture credit: Twitter/@raff_nasir)

Several pictures of a bizarre fish with a human-like face from Malaysia is making rounds on the internet and has left netizens amused.

The pictures that have gone viral show a species of Trigger Fish, which has a strong resemblance to a human face, especially its mouth, teeth and lips.

Take a look here:

bibir dia lagi seksi dari aku 😭 pic.twitter.com/zzq8IPWzvD — RaffNasir• (@raff_nasir) July 2, 2020

While the picture baffled many, others compared it to celebrities. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Saw this shit on fb tho pic.twitter.com/wv8EUkTwZ6 — Jim Harry (@hrrypstr) July 3, 2020

Kylie Jenner is shaking in her boots — Christian 🥶 (@chrisslaps) July 3, 2020

It has te te tee teeth.

It has teeth!! pic.twitter.com/w2YVGwqknK — The Woo (@No2dBle) July 3, 2020

This fish got teeth like Kerry Washington — 💮NUJ∆ßES🇳🇬✊🏾 (@golfwang220) July 3, 2020

Why it got human teeth 😭😭😭 — Deidra 🥵🥵 (@deidrabae123) July 3, 2020

WHY HER LIPS BIGGER THAN MINE? — Liz |🏳️🌈 | #BLM (@listenmary1) July 3, 2020

Don’t be shy. Drop ur lip routine — teng || Seventeen OT13 (@tyneshi_) July 3, 2020

Last year, pictures of another fish with human-like features swimming in the waters of a Chinese village had gone viral.

For the uninitiated, Trigger Fish are commonly found in the Indo-Pacific. With oval bodies, its small but strong-jawed mouth is adapted to crushing shells.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd