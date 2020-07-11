scorecardresearch
‘Angelina Jolie is shaking’: Fish with human-like face from Malaysia baffles people on social media

The pictures that have gone viral show a species of Trigger Fish, which has a strong resemblance to a human face, especially its mouth, teeth and lips.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 11, 2020 6:40:09 pm
Fish, Human face fish, Bizarre fish, Fish with human features, Fish with human lips, Fish with human-like teeth, Human face fish, Trending news, Indian Express news Trigger fishes are commonly found in the indo-pacific. With oval bodies, its small but strong-jawed mouth is adapted to crushing shells. (Picture credit: Twitter/@raff_nasir)

Several pictures of a bizarre fish with a human-like face from Malaysia is making rounds on the internet and has left netizens amused.

Take a look here:

While the picture baffled many, others compared it to celebrities. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Last year, pictures of another fish with human-like features swimming in the waters of a Chinese village had gone viral.

For the uninitiated, Trigger Fish are commonly found in the Indo-Pacific. With oval bodies, its small but strong-jawed mouth is adapted to crushing shells.

