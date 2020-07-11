‘Angelina Jolie is shaking’: Fish with human-like face from Malaysia baffles people on social media

Several pictures of a bizarre fish with a human-like face from Malaysia is making rounds on the internet and has left netizens amused.
The pictures that have gone viral show a species of Trigger Fish, which has a strong resemblance to a human face, especially its mouth, teeth and lips.
Take a look here:
bibir dia lagi seksi dari aku 😭 pic.twitter.com/zzq8IPWzvD
— RaffNasir• (@raff_nasir) July 2, 2020
While the picture baffled many, others compared it to celebrities. Take a look at some of the reactions:
— bullshit activist (@polodrawIs) July 3, 2020
Saw this shit on fb tho pic.twitter.com/wv8EUkTwZ6
— Jim Harry (@hrrypstr) July 3, 2020
Angelina Jolie is shaking
— jidregen-san (@helmychicken) July 2, 2020
Kylie Jenner is shaking in her boots
— Christian 🥶 (@chrisslaps) July 3, 2020
It has te te tee teeth.
It has teeth!! pic.twitter.com/w2YVGwqknK
— The Woo (@No2dBle) July 3, 2020
This fish got teeth like Kerry Washington
— 💮NUJ∆ßES🇳🇬✊🏾 (@golfwang220) July 3, 2020
Why it got human teeth 😭😭😭
— Deidra 🥵🥵 (@deidrabae123) July 3, 2020
WHY HER LIPS BIGGER THAN MINE?
— Liz |🏳️🌈 | #BLM (@listenmary1) July 3, 2020
Don’t be shy. Drop ur lip routine
— teng || Seventeen OT13 (@tyneshi_) July 3, 2020
Last year, pictures of another fish with human-like features swimming in the waters of a Chinese village had gone viral.
For the uninitiated, Trigger Fish are commonly found in the Indo-Pacific. With oval bodies, its small but strong-jawed mouth is adapted to crushing shells.
